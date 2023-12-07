The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) Commends the Biden Administration for Pausing Menthol Ban
EINPresswire.com/ -- The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) commends the Biden Administration for pressing pause on the Menthol Ban. Over the past year, the USHBC has been a dominant voice in opposition to the menthol ban, regularly appearing in national media and meeting with Senior Advisors in the White House such as Tom Perez.
Javier Palomarez, President & CEO of the USHBC, released the following statement on behalf of the organization:
"We applaud the Biden Administration for demonstrating responsiveness to the concerns raised by the United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) and opting to delay the proposed federal ban on menthol cigarettes. Over the past year, the USHBC has taken a leadership role in this matter, actively engaging with media and participating in discussions with the White House, emphasizing our position as advocates for small businesses, school funding, and the well-being of communities of color.
Our efforts have aimed to highlight the adverse effects of a menthol cigarette ban, not only on businesses but also on the communities we represent. Statistics underscore a substantial correlation between menthol cigarette use and individuals from black and brown communities. The ban raises concerns about criminalizing otherwise law-abiding Americans who have done nothing wrong other than smoking a cigarette— a perspective that seems particularly severe coming from an Administration that advocates for the legalization of marijuana.
By postponing the ban, the Administration has shown a commitment to avoiding unintended impacts on brown and black communities where menthol products are disproportionately consumed at a higher rate. Additionally, the delay acknowledges the risk of the bill further criminalizing activities that would inadvertently fuel illicit funding for terrorism.
At the USHBC, we believe in commerce with a conscience and appreciate the Administration's willingness to further investigate the adverse effects we have outlined in the proposed ban. We look forward to continued collaboration with the Administration and other stakeholders to ensure that any future policies reflect a comprehensive understanding of the diverse perspectives involved. Together, we can work towards solutions that prioritize the well-being of all Americans while minimizing unintended consequences on businesses and communities."
About the United States Hispanic Business Council
The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) is the leading voice for the Hispanic business community. A 501(c)6 non-profit organization, the USHBC focuses on improving access to contracting in the public and private sector, fair representation of Hispanics in business, media, and politics, and ensuring Hispanics have a voice in the national dialogue. The USHBC is a nonpartisan organization.
Sabrina Leeloo Gonzalez
