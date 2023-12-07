MACAU, December 7 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that the overall residential property price index for August - October 2023 decreased by 1.3% over the previous period (July - September 2023) to 239.8. The indices for the Macao Peninsula (236.9) and Taipa & Coloane (251.6) dropped by 1.5% and 0.4% respectively.

The index for existing residential units (256.5) went down by 1.3% from the previous period; the indices for those in the Macao Peninsula (245.3) and Taipa & Coloane (300.9) dipped by 1.5% and 0.7% respectively. Analysed by age of building, the indices for residential units of buildings between 11 and 20 years old and for those over 20 years old decreased by 5.4% and 0.8% respectively, whereas the index for those of 5 years old or less grew by 0.4%. Meanwhile, the index for pre-sale residential units (299.7) stayed flat over the previous period.

The indices for residential units with a usable floor area between 75 and 99.9 square metres and for those with a floor area of less than 50 square metres decreased by 3.5% and 1.6% respectively, while the index for those with a floor area between 50 and 74.9 square metres increased by 0.2%. In terms of high- and low-rise buildings, the indices for residential units of buildings with seven storeys or less and for those with more than seven storeys dropped by 2.2% and 1.3% respectively.

In comparison with August - October 2022, the overall residential property price index fell by 4.2%. The index for the Macao Peninsula dropped by 5.3% while that for Taipa & Coloane rose by 0.2%.