Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,235 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 448,223 in the last 365 days.

Enhancing VIP Experiences: Luxurious Getaways Co. Announces New 5-Star Collaborations

Luxurious Getaways prides itself on offering top services to luxury travelers at no additional cost.

Through our exclusive travel partnerships with the world’s leading hotel chains, our clients enjoy VIP benefits and exceptional service at every destination.”
— Matthew Griff
NEW YORK, USA, December 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Luxurious Getaways has established itself as a preferred service to connect with for a luxury travel experience. The company has recently updated its services with new 5-star collaborations. Clients can enjoy a stay at Rosewood Elite hotels and other partner providers.

Rosewood Elite offers exclusive travel benefits to guests. They provide personalized welcome gifts upon arrival, daily breakfasts, room upgrades, and property credits. Their hotels can be found in exotic locations throughout the world like Hong Kong, Brazil, Italy, and the Virgin Islands.

Scheduling a stay at a Rosewood Elite hotel is easy. Clients can simply contact Luxurious Getaways, receive rates, and travel benefits, and confirm their reservation. Then get ready for a luxury vacation.

“Through our exclusive travel partnerships with the world’s leading hotel chains, including Hyatt Privé, Four Seasons Preferred Partner, Rosewood Elite, Ritz Carlton, and St. Regis, our clients enjoy VIP benefits and exceptional service at every destination,” says Matthew Griff mentioning a few of the company’s 4500+ 5-star partners.

Luxurious Getaways prides itself on offering top services to luxury travelers at no additional cost. They offer benefits such as personalized attention, VIP treatments, early and late checkouts and hotel credits. Guests can expect to travel in comfort and style during their journey.

Luxurious Getaways provides exceptional value and no fees. Their dedication to providing a tailored travel experience through their personalized service and attention to detail make them a preferred luxury travel agent.

About Luxurious Getaways

Luxurious Getaways was founded by Matthew Griff and Ryan Rudolph, two avid travelers who met while working at a private upscale aviation startup. Luxurious Getaways was born, offering elevated travel experiences to those looking for unparalleled travel experiences.

Ryan Rudolph
Luxurious Getaways
email us here

You just read:

Enhancing VIP Experiences: Luxurious Getaways Co. Announces New 5-Star Collaborations

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more