SABESP – MATERIAL FACT

SãO PAULO, BRAZIL, December 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – Sabesp (“Company” or “Sabesp”), pursuant to the provisions CVM Resolution nº 44, of August 23, 2021, and in continuity to the Material Fact released on October 17, 2023, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that, December 6, 2023, the Legislative Assembly of São Paulo State approved Bill of Law 1501/2023 which authorizes the Government of São Paulo State to take measures to promote the privatization of Sabesp. The Bill goes to the governor for approval.

Sabesp will keep the market informed of any developments related to the subject matter of this Material Fact.

Contatos de RI
SABESP
+ +55 11 3388-8793
sabesp.ri@sabesp.com.br

