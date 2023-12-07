07 December 2023

The President of Turkmenistan received the Vice President of the Republic of Türkiye

On December 6, 2023, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov received the Vice President of the Republic of Türkiye, Cevdet Yilmaz, co-chairman of the Intergovernmental Turkmen-Turkish Commission on Economic Cooperation, who arrived in Turkmenistan at the head of his country’s delegation to participate in the seventh meeting of the Commission.

Having warmly welcomed the Vice-President of a friendly country to the hospitable Turkmen soil, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov wished the successful holding of the next meeting of the Intergovernmental Turkmen-Turkish Commission on Economic Cooperation and the Exhibition of Export Goods of the Republic of Türkiye and expressed deep conviction that negotiations and meetings within the framework of the current visit will contribute to the strengthening comprehensive ties between the two states.

Having highly assessed the achieved degree of trust and mutual understanding between the top leadership of the two fraternal states, the interlocutors emphasized that regular visits of government delegations, consultations and negotiations between the foreign ministries of our countries contribute to the expansion of multi-vector cooperation.

In this context, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov noted that he recalled with particular warmth the meeting with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the business forum and bilateral negotiations that took place during the recent official visit to the Republic of Türkiye, during which a number of documents were signed. As emphasized, the important task of today is the implementation of the agreements reached.

In this context, the head of state emphasized that, given the solid economic potential of the two countries, it is necessary to intensify work to bring interstate cooperation to a qualitatively new level.

At the same time, special emphasis was placed on the importance of the activities of the Intergovernmental Turkmen-Turkish Commission on Economic Cooperation and the business forum, which are designed to help build up a productive partnership and determine its current directions.

In conclusion, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and Vice-President of the Republic of Türkiye Cevdet Yilmaz expressed confidence that strategic interstate cooperation will continue to develop successfully for the benefit of the two fraternal peoples and countries.