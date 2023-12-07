07 December 2023

A Turkmen-Turkish business forum was held in Ashgabat

On December 6, 2023, a Turkmen-Turkish business forum was held in Ashgabat, which was attended by leaders and representatives of relevant government and business structures of Turkmenistan and the Republic of Türkiye.

The main topic of the forum was the intensification of bilateral partnerships in the context of long-term plans for the future.

Forum participants noted the progressive development of bilateral relations, which in recent years have received new qualitative content and powerful dynamics. At the same time, it was emphasized that business meetings of Turkmen-Turkish partners are an effective mechanism for promoting economic cooperation and open up new opportunities for expanding and deepening traditional partnerships built on a mutually beneficial and long-term basis.

In their speeches, the heads of Turkish companies drew attention to the development of the historical Great Silk Road with an extensive railway network, road transport lines and energy corridors. At the same time, Turkish business circles have shown high interest in establishing full-scale cooperation with Turkmenistan, which enjoys high international prestige as an exceptionally promising and reliable partner.

It was stated that Turkmenistan and Türkiye are increasing the experience and potential of their interaction. In recent years, large joint projects in leading areas of the national economy have been implemented and are being successfully implemented with the participation of Turkish companies.

The Turkmen side informed Turkish partners about the economic growth and achievements of independent neutral Turkmenistan, promising areas of cooperation taking into account the priorities of state development.

As emphasized, the indicators characterizing the state of the economy of Turkmenistan are very favorable, with a strong tendency to systematically increase their rating. The high potential for economic development allows us to consistently and purposefully implement large-scale reforms in the oil and gas, transport, construction, chemical, energy and other sectors of the economy, as well as in the social sphere.

This, of course, contributes to achieving the goals set to accelerate the industrialization of the Turkmen economy, strengthening the position of Turkmenistan in the system of world economic relations as a powerful state with a high standard of living of the population.

Carrying out large-scale reforms, implementing investment projects, using international experience and advanced technologies in all areas and industries make it possible to ensure high rates of development of the national economy.

A good incentive for fruitful collaboration is the comprehensive reform ongoing in the country, including in the legislative sphere, the development of new laws that provide significant benefits and government guarantees for the work of foreign businessmens.

During the interested exchange of views, the speakers spoke out for the comprehensive deepening of bilateral contacts and positively assessed their prospects.

On the sidelines of the business forum, documents were signed between Turkmen and Turkish businessmens that provided real opportunities to take a new important step towards strengthening cooperation and realizing the existing partnership potential.

During the forum, representatives of the relevant ministries and departments of Turkmenistan, the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs discussed joint projects and further areas of interaction with their Turkish colleagues.