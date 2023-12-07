07 December 2023

83

A meeting of the Intergovernmental Turkmen-Turkish Commission on Economic Cooperation was held in Ashgabat

On December 6, 2023, the 7th meeting of the Intergovernmental Turkmen-Turkish Commission on Economic Cooperation was held in Ashgabat.

At the meeting, the delegation of Turkmenistan was headed by Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan Batyr Atdayev, the Turkish delegation was headed by Vice-President of the Republic of Türkiye Cevdet Yilmaz.

During the meeting, the heads of leading ministries and departments of Turkmenistan and their Turkish partners got acquainted with the economic situation of the two countries, regional and multilateral issues, as well as the implementation of measures provided for by the Work Plan of the Intergovernmental Turkmen-Turkish Commission on Economic Cooperation, adopted on the basis of the Protocol of the 6th meeting.

The meeting participants noted the activity and high level of development of the bilateral partnership and, among the current areas of interaction, identified such important areas as trade, economics and investment, banking, energy, transport and logistics, industry and technology, education and science, healthcare, culture and tourism , nature conservation and urban planning, agriculture, sports.

Also during the meeting, a wide range of issues related to the development of cooperation between Turkmenistan and Türkiye in the energy sector was discussed. In particular, the parties discussed the possibilities of supplying Turkmen natural gas to the Turkish market. In this context, the relevance of the project for gas supplies from Turkmenistan to Türkiye through the territory of Iran was emphasized.

Noting the promise of the above-mentioned project, the parties agreed to begin negotiations in the near future at the level of heads of relevant departments and companies.

Members of the Commission outlined a number of specific steps to diversify interaction in all promising areas. It was noted that the expansion of contacts would be facilitated by the participation of representatives of the two countries in international conferences and other forums organized in Turkmenistan and Türkiye.

Based on the results of the Commission meeting, the final protocol was signed.