Neeyamo recognized as a Leader in NelsonHall's Payroll Services NEAT 2023

NelsonHall NEAT 2023

Neeyamo's ability to provide comprehensive payroll capabilities recognized by NelsonHall in 2023 NEAT vendor evaluation for payroll services.

LOS GATOS, CALIFORNIA, USA, December 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NelsonHall has recognized Neeyamo as a ‘Leader’ in its 2023 NEAT vendor evaluation for payroll services.

NelsonHall is a leading global analyst firm that helps organizations transform their digital operations, including payroll, based on rigorous research and in-depth insight.

The NelsonHall Vendor Evaluation & Assessment Tool (NEAT) analyzes the performance of vendors providing payroll services. It enables strategic sourcing managers to evaluate vendor capabilities in various criteria and business scenarios, such as integration capabilities, flexibility and scalability, reporting and analytics, and employee experience, and pinpoint the top-performing vendors with expertise in digital payroll, multi-country payroll, and extended HR services.

The tool categorizes vendors into High Achievers, Leaders, Major Players, and Innovators based on criteria like comprehensive payroll capabilities, digital payroll capabilities, and multi-country capabilities.

The NEAT tool helps organizations analyze the payroll provider market, and assess providers based on their ability to best meet their current and future needs. It also provides an opportunity for vendors to benchmark themselves against competitors. This year, 15 payroll providers were assessed on their payroll capabilities. Neeyamo was recognized as a Leader in all three evaluated capability areas.

"This recognition from NelsonHall validates our relentless pursuit of payroll innovation," says Samuel Isaac, President at Neeyamo. "At Neeyamo, we are trailblazers empowering organizations to thrive in the evolving global work landscape. Our latest innovation, Neeyamo Payroll 3.0, spearheads an unprecedented wave of autonomous payroll processing for our clients worldwide. We enable accurate, compliant, and transparent payroll across complex geographic boundaries. Our unmatched experience with long-tail payroll unlocks efficiency and scalability in countries often overlooked. We will continue developing visionary solutions that simplify global payroll and unleash the potential of our clients' global workforces."

Additional Neeyamo strengths cited in the report include:

● Rich service offering, enhanced by a range of complementary HR services

● Able to support clients of varying sizes with a broad range of cloud-based HR services across the HR lifecycle and beyond payroll

● "Long-Tail" capability as Neeyamo specializes in supporting multinational corporations with smaller volumes with fit-for-purpose solutions

Liz Rennie, NelsonHall’s HR Technology & Services Research Director, said, “Neeyamo is a payroll Leader across all market segments for its proven capability and innovation in multi-country payroll services. Neeyamo offers payroll services to ~160 countries with a high level of accuracy and timeliness and it continues to develop its geographical capability. Its Neeyamo 3.0 processing platform brings a modern digital experience to global payroll management and is complemented by a proactive collaborative service rich in compliance and controls.”

About Neeyamo

Neeyamo is a leading technology-enabled global payroll and EOR solutions provider for multinational and micro-multinational corporations worldwide. With an extensive team of professionals serving clients across 190+ countries, Neeyamo leverages its unique service-based model and functionality-rich, next-generation HR & payroll products portfolio to help organizations enable agile and scalable business. To know more, visit www.neeyamo.com.

About NelsonHall

NelsonHall is the leading global analyst firm dedicated to helping organizations understand the ‘art of the possible’ in digital operations transformation. With analysts in the US, UK, Continental Europe, and India, NelsonHall provides buy-side organizations with detailed, critical information on markets and vendors (including NEAT assessments) that helps them make fast and highly informed sourcing decisions. And for vendors, NelsonHall provides deep knowledge of market dynamics and user requirements to help them hone their go-to-market strategies. NelsonHall’s research is based on rigorous, primary research and is widely respected for its analysis’s quality, depth, and insight.