Rossario George Debuts First Ever Pop-Up Shopping Experience in Seattle
EINPresswire.com/ -- Internationally renowned travel fashion house, Rossario George is thrilled to announce the debut of their first-ever pop-Up event, set to captivate the discerning fashion enthusiasts of Seattle. This opulent affair promises an immersive experience into the world of couture, elegance, and sophistication.
Date: December 9, 2023
Time: 12 pm - 5 pm
Location: Divalani Boutique
16415 Southcenter Pkwy, Tukwila, WA 98188
The pop-up event is a must-attend for those looking to elevate their style and indulge in the finer things in life. In addition to the shopping experience, the event will also offer a range of luxurious experiences for attendees to enjoy. Including a complimentary glass of champagne, the opportunity to meet Rossario George's designer and public figure, Tony Vincente, and a special book signing with top-selling author and first female chief of police of Seattle, Carmen Best.
"We are thrilled to announce the launch of the Rossario George Luxury Pop-Up Event," says event organizer Tony Vincente. "This event is a celebration of all things luxurious and exclusive, and we are excited to bring together a selection of our top fashions for our attendees to enjoy. It's a unique opportunity for new and existing customers to shop our fashions at pricing everyone can afford."
Don't miss out on this event and be sure to secure your spot today. For more information and updates, follow the event on social media and visit the website at rossariogeorge.com.
ABOUT ROSSARIO GEORGE:
Rossario George is a world-renowned luxury travel fashion house located in Seattle, WA.
Anthony V Williams
Date: December 9, 2023
Time: 12 pm - 5 pm
Location: Divalani Boutique
16415 Southcenter Pkwy, Tukwila, WA 98188
The pop-up event is a must-attend for those looking to elevate their style and indulge in the finer things in life. In addition to the shopping experience, the event will also offer a range of luxurious experiences for attendees to enjoy. Including a complimentary glass of champagne, the opportunity to meet Rossario George's designer and public figure, Tony Vincente, and a special book signing with top-selling author and first female chief of police of Seattle, Carmen Best.
"We are thrilled to announce the launch of the Rossario George Luxury Pop-Up Event," says event organizer Tony Vincente. "This event is a celebration of all things luxurious and exclusive, and we are excited to bring together a selection of our top fashions for our attendees to enjoy. It's a unique opportunity for new and existing customers to shop our fashions at pricing everyone can afford."
Don't miss out on this event and be sure to secure your spot today. For more information and updates, follow the event on social media and visit the website at rossariogeorge.com.
ABOUT ROSSARIO GEORGE:
Rossario George is a world-renowned luxury travel fashion house located in Seattle, WA.
Anthony V Williams
Rossario George
+1 206-501-7432
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram