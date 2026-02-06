Award-Winning Rossario George Announces Strategic Transition to Haute Couture

“Sex Drive” Named Final Couture Collection; First Haute Couture Gown “Crimson Siren” to Debut in 2026

RENTON, WA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Award-winning luxury fashion house Rossario George today announced a pivotal evolution in its creative direction, confirming its transition from couture to haute couture. The brand’s highly anticipated Sex Drive Collection will serve as its final couture offering, marking the close of a defining chapter and the beginning of a new era centered on elevated craftsmanship, artistic rigor, and exclusivity.The move reflects Rossario George’s continued commitment to producing fewer, more intentional garments—each conceived as a collectible work of art. By entering the haute couture arena, the house reinforces its focus on master-level construction, meticulous handwork, and deeply narrative-driven design.“Haute couture allows us to work at the highest artistic level,” said Tony Vincente, Founder and Creative Director of Rossario George. “It’s about fewer pieces, more intention, and deeper storytelling. This is where fashion becomes legacy.”As a preview of its new direction, Rossario George will unveil its first official haute couture gown, Crimson Siren, later this year. The piece will showcase advanced tailoring, sculptural form, and intricate detailing—hallmarks of the brand’s evolving couture philosophy.The complete Rossario George Haute Couture Collection will make its official debut in Paris in 2027, positioning the award-winning house on one of fashion’s most prestigious global stages. The Sex Drive Collection, the brand’s final couture presentation, will stand as a cornerstone of Rossario George’s legacy. Celebrated for its bold sensuality, innovative materials, and cultural resonance, the collection represents the culmination of the house’s couture era and the foundation of its future in haute couture.This strategic transition underscores Rossario George’s long-standing commitment to excellence, sustainability, and intentional luxury—prioritizing artistry over volume and permanence over trends.About Rossario GeorgeFounded in 2018, Rossario George is an award-winning luxury lifestyle brand recognized for its bold aesthetic, ethical production, and dedication to craftsmanship. Spanning fashion, beauty, accessories, and home décor, the brand continues to redefine modern luxury through innovation, inclusivity, and artistic expression.

