Rossario George Celebrates Eight Years with New Collections, A Refreshed Website, and Must-See Showcases

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rossario George , the award-winning luxury lifestyle brand founded by creative director Tony Vincente, is celebrating its eighth year in business with a season of milestones that reflect both its evolution and its enduring vision.Since its founding, Rossario George has been featured in leading publications and media outlets across the globe, establishing itself as a voice of modern luxury. Now, as the brand turns eight, it is preparing for a landmark fall season—one that includes an appearance at Los Angeles Fashion Week in October and an intimate invitation-only event in Seattle this November.A Digital RelaunchOn October 1st, Rossario George will unveil a refreshed RossarioGeorge.com, positioning the site as both a digital showroom and a storytelling platform. The relaunch coincides with the debut of the house’s long-awaited ready-to-wear line, designed to bring versatility, elegance, and a modern edge into everyday wardrobes. Anchored by signature shades—Osso, Cabernet, and Blu Oceano—the collection introduces blazers, separates, and silhouettes that transition seamlessly from day to evening.Couture and Creative ExpansionAlongside ready-to-wear, the brand introduces the next chapter of Prugna couture, gowns in plum-inspired hues that embody Rossario George’s balance of boldness and refinement. These pieces carry forward the artistry and craftsmanship for which the brand is known, while expanding the story told through color and silhouette.Another new chapter in the brand’s 2026 evolution is RG Home & Luxury—a curated collection of décor and lifestyle pieces that translate the Rossario George aesthetic beyond the runway. Fashion, couture, and interiors now converge to create a complete universe of design, shaping not only how we dress, but how we live.Looking Ahead“This season is a celebration of where we’ve been and where we’re going,” said Tony Vincente, founder and creative director. “Eight years ago, Rossario George was a dream. Today, it’s an award-winning brand seen in magazines around the world and positively impacts the lives of people who believe in bold design. With our new ready-to-wear, Prugna couture, and Home & Luxury lines, we’re creating not just collections, but a legacy.”As Rossario George looks ahead to its showcases in Los Angeles and Seattle, the refreshed website offers clients worldwide a first look into the brand’s 2026 vision—a story of evolution, expansion, and the enduring power of design.About Rossario GeorgeRossario George is an award-winning global luxury lifestyle brand offering couture, ready-to-wear, accessories, beauty, and home décor. Celebrated internationally for bold design and uncompromising quality, the brand has been featured in leading fashion publications and continues to define the evolving language of modern luxury.

