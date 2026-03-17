Rossario George Dominates Awards Season with Appearances at the Grammys, Golden Globes, and Oscars

To see these powerful women step onto global stages wearing Rossario George is both humbling and energizing.” — Tony Vincente, CEO/Designer of Rossario George

RENTON, WA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rossario George , the award-winning luxury fashion house led by Creative Director Tony Vincente, continues its remarkable ascent on the global stage with standout appearances throughout this year’s most prestigious awards season, including the Grammys, Golden Globes, and the Oscars.Known for its bold silhouettes, intricate craftsmanship, and commitment to modern luxury, Rossario George dressed an array of dynamic talent across these celebrated events—cementing its position as a rising force in couture and ready-to-wear.Among the highlights, Grammy award-winning artist and creative visionary Misty Blanco captivated audiences in a Rossario George couture design, bringing the brand’s signature drama and elegance to one of the world’s most-watched stages. Additionally, actress and singer Carolina De Athey turned heads in a striking Rossario George look, embodying the brand’s ethos of confidence, individuality, and refined glamour.Looking ahead, Rossario George will continue its partnership with Misty Blanco, who is set to wear the brand once again at the upcoming BET Awards, further solidifying a powerful creative collaboration that continues to capture global attention.“This awards season has been incredibly special,” said Tony Vincente, CEO and Creative Director of Rossario George. “To see these powerful women step onto global stages wearing Rossario George is both humbling and energizing. Each piece is created with intention and watching them come to life in these moments is something I’ll never take for granted.”Building on this momentum, Rossario George is set to expand its runway presence with a series of upcoming shows across California, further solidifying its footprint in key fashion markets. The brand will also return to its roots with a highly anticipated appearance at the Metropolitan Fashion Week Show in Seattle, offering audiences an intimate look at its evolving vision as it transitions into its next era of elevated ready-to-wear and haute couture.As Rossario George continues to bridge the worlds of couture craftsmanship and contemporary luxury, the brand remains committed to innovation, inclusivity, and storytelling through design.“This is just the beginning,” Vincente added. “We are stepping into a new chapter for Rossario George—one that is bigger, bolder, and more intentional than ever before.”For more information, visit RossarioGeorge.com and follow @RossarioGeorge on social media for updates on upcoming collections, runway shows, and exclusive releases.About Rossario GeorgeFounded in Seattle, Rossario George is a luxury fashion house recognized for its distinctive blend of couture artistry and modern ready-to-wear. With a focus on craftsmanship, sustainability, and inclusive design, the brand continues to gain international acclaim, dressing artists, actors, and tastemakers across the globe.

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