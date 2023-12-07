LiTime Has Released 36V 55Ah LiFePO4 Battery--Specially for Trolling Motor
EINPresswire.com/ -- LiTime, the renowned company recognized for manufacturing top-notch LiFePO4 lithium batteries at affordable prices, is introducing its latest innovation: a specialized LiFePO4 deep cycle battery designed explicitly for large trolling motors up to 120 lbs.
With its advanced technology and superior performance, this battery is engineered to meet the demanding power requirements of trolling motors.
【Low-Temperature Protection】
The low-temperature protection of the LiTime 36V 55Ah LiFePO4 battery is specifically designed to ensure safe and efficient charging in cold weather conditions. This feature allows the battery to be charged above 32℉ (0℃) while automatically cutting off the charging process when the temperature drops below this threshold.
Charging batteries in cold temperatures can be challenging because low temperatures can affect the chemical reactions within the battery cells, leading to reduced charging efficiency and potential damage to the battery. By implementing a low temperature charging protection mechanism, LiTime addresses these challenges and safeguards the battery during the charging process.
When the ambient temperature is within the acceptable range (above 32℉), the battery's low temperature charging protection enables a standard charging procedure. This ensures that the battery charges optimally, maintaining its performance and allowing anglers to have sufficient power for their trolling motors.
【Higher Energy Density】
The LiTime 36V 55Ah LiFePO4 battery not only offers exceptional low-temperature protection but also boasts a higher energy density compared to traditional lead-acid batteries commonly used in trolling motors. This increased energy density translates to extended runtime and improved overall performance.
This specialized battery is specifically designed for large trolling motors, making it ideal for boats equipped with motors under 120 lbs of thrust. With its Max 1C discharge current capability, the LiTime battery delivers consistent and reliable power to ensure smooth and efficient operation of trolling motors, even in demanding conditions.
【Durability and Longevity】
LiTime understands the importance of durability and longevity when it comes to trolling motor batteries. That's why this LiFePO4 battery is built to withstand the rigors of marine environments. It is constructed with high-quality materials and features robust casing that safeguards against damage from vibration, impact, and water exposure. This attention to detail ensures that the battery can endure the challenges of frequent boating and fishing activities.
Additionally, the LiTime 36V 55Ah LiFePO4 battery exhibits excellent life cycles up to 4000-15000, meaning it can handle numerous charge and discharge cycles without significant capacity loss. This attribute is particularly valuable for anglers who spend long hours on the water, as it ensures reliable performance throughout an extended fishing trip.
【About LiTime】
LiTime (formerly known as Ampere Time) is a prominent energy technology company with over 14 years of experience in providing advanced power solutions for both industrial and home applications. Specializing in solar + battery storage solutions, backup and prime power systems, LiTime is dedicated to cleaner, more sustainable energy products that have the potential to transform the electrical grid. With a strong focus on innovation, efficiency, and customer satisfaction, LiTime continues to be at the forefront of the energy technology industry.
LiTime
LiTime
