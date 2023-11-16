What to Expect on LiTime During Black Friday 2023
EINPresswire.com/ -- From November 16th to November 30th, LiTime, a reputable provider of LiFePO4 batteries, is preparing for an exciting Black Friday sale, offering discounts of up to 50% off. This limited-time promotion presents a fantastic opportunity for customers in need of reliable power storage solutions. The sale will start on Black Friday and continue through Cyber Monday, allowing outdoor enthusiasts, homeowners, and individuals to take advantage of discounted prices.
Custormers can save more on the LiTime official store.
【LiTime Black Friday Promotion Details】
LiTime's black Friday promotion will run from November 16th to November 30th. On LiTime's official website, consumers can also enjoy the following benefits:
1. Nov. 16th - Nov. 26th , the Black Friday Sale Period (Lowest Price Ever)
Throughout the year, enjoy the lowest prices combined with cumulative discounts, and earn 1.3 times the rewards points with each purchase.
(1)Buy More Save More, Up to $100
Spend $500, save $25
Spend $800, save $40
Spend $1500, save $70
Spend $2500, save $100
(2)Lucky Draw Giveaways
By entering the LiTime official website and clicking the lucky wheel, users stand a chance to win portable power station, battery monitors or battery switches .
(3)Membership system
During Black Friday, earn 1.5 times points per order, points are valid for one year (the points redemption rules for free products in the points system are 1-3% of the user's order amount)
(4)Free Chargers with Battery Purchases
Purchase powerful battery packs and receive free chargers.
2. From Nov. 27th - Nov. 30th , the Cyber Monday Sale Period
Can still enjoy the buy more and save more promotion.
【LiTime 12V 100Ah Group 24 LiFePO4 Lithium Battery $279.99 (was $299.99)】
The LiTime Group 24 battery size adheres to the industry-standard BCI and is engineered to seamlessly integrate into a wide range of vehicles and applications. Its universal compatibility allows for effortless installation in any vehicle that is equipped with a Group 24 battery box.
Weighing only 21 lbs, this battery is compact yet powerful, with an energy storage capacity of 1280Wh. With this capacity, you can rely on a sufficient power supply for your needs.
【LiTime 48V 60Ah Golf Cart Lithium Battery $899.99 (was $999.99)】
The LiTime 48V 60Ah Golf Cart LiFePO4 lithium Battery - a great solution for golfers looking to ditch the cumbersome lead-acid batteries. This battery is specifically designed to shed over 200 lbs from the cart, resulting in enhanced maneuverability and impressive speed on the golf course. Installing the battery is a breeze with its seamless integration into the cart, eliminating the need for complex wiring. With an impressive lifespan of over 4000 deep cycles, this battery guarantees long-lasting performance, making it the great choice for avid golfers who frequently rely on their carts.
Battery with Low-Temperature Protection---12V 100Ah TM &12V 230Ah
【LiTime 12V 100Ah TM LiFePO4 Battery - $269.99 (was $339.99) 】
Special designed for trolling motors and highly recommended by renowned YouTuber Will Prowse, a trusted authority in the industry, this battery is specifically designed to excel in colder climates, making it an exceptional choice for those facing extreme weather conditions. It allows for charging above 32℉ (0℃) and safeguards against any damage when temperatures drop below that threshold. Furthermore, it automatically recovers when temperatures rise above 41℉ (5℃), ensuring optimal functionality.
Moreover, this battery is engineered to withstand the harshest of environments, making it reliable for marine applications. With resistance to moisture, dust, and salt spray, you can trust the LiTime battery to deliver an unparalleled level of power and dependability, be it in open waters or navigating through rough seas.
【LiTime 12V 230Ah LiFePO4 Battery - $619.99 (was $689.99) 】
This battery also has a low-temperature protection feature. With a robust 200A built-in BMS (Battery Management System), the LiTime 12V 230Ah Plus ensures efficient and safe operation, protecting against overcharging, over-discharging, over-current, short circuits, high-temperature and low temperature.
What’s more, with a capacity of 2944Wh, it can meet the demands of various applications.
For those who need trustworthy power backup for home, a dependable energy source for camping trips, or a robust battery for marine adventures, the 12V 230Ah is up to the task.
【These Deals Won’t Last Long--Available Until November 30th】
With the approaching winter season, now is an opportune time to secure reliable power for the future with LiTime's batteries and accessories. With their comprehensive solar energy solutions, individuals can ensure a continuous power supply for their homes, campers, cabins, or any other residence, even during grid outages. Furthermore, these products also make excellent gifts for friends and family.
Shop the LiTime Official Store & Save More.
LiTime
