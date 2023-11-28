LiTime Upgrades the 12V 100Ah Series Battery with Self-Heating and Max Versions of LiFePO4 Battery
EINPresswire.com/ -- LiTime, the renowned brand recognized for producing high quality but cost-effective LiFePO4 lithium batteries for RVs, trolling motors, and off-grid systems, is launching enhanced versions of its 12V 100Ah LiFePO4 battery with self-heating capabilities and enhanced power version.
【LiTime 12V 100Ah Self-Heating LiFePO4 Lithium Battery】
The standout feature of this battery is its self-heating function, carefully engineered to activate automatically when the charging temperature drops below 41°F (5°C). Once the temperature reaches 50°F (10°C), the heating mechanism turns off, allowing for normal charging operations. This innovative self-heating technology simplifies the process of charging batteries in cold environments, eliminating concerns commonly associated with traditional LiFePO4 batteries during low-temperature charging.
The LiTime 12V 100Ah Self-Heating LiFePO4 lithium battery stands as a reliable power solution tailored to withstand frigid winter conditions. With its robust 100 Amp BMS and Automotive Grade LiFePO4 battery cells, this battery delivers abundant energy to power various devices. Its design specifically caters to low-temperature regions, enabling charging as low as -4°F (-20 °C to 0 °C/ -4 °F to 122 °F). Count on the LiTime 12V 100Ah Self-Heating LiFePO4 lithium battery to provide dependable performance in the coldest of climates.
【LiTime 12V 100Ah Max---150A BMS for Larger Load Power 】
This battery offers enhanced power capabilities and comprehensive protection. With its built-in 150A BMS, this battery supports a maximum load power of 1920 W, enabling the operation of larger appliances with ease. In comparison to the standard 12.8V 100Ah battery equipped with a 100A BMS, the max version takes power performance to new heights.
The battery management system (BMS) ensures 100% protection, guarding against over-charging, over-discharging, over-current, over-temperature, and short-circuit situations. Users can rely on the LiTime 12.8V 100Ah Max Lithium Battery for safe and reliable performance.
Furthermore, LiTime's battery incorporates revolutionary 2C rate square automotive cells. This design allows the battery to support a maximum 1.5C rate discharge and 1C rate charging. These rates ensure efficient power transfer, providing timely energy replenishment and extended operational capability for various devices and applications.
【About LiTime】
LiTime, previously known as Ampere Time, is a highly regarded energy technology company that boasts over 14 years of industry experience. They are experts in providing cutting-edge power solutions for both industrial and residential applications. With a strong commitment to cleaner and more sustainable energy products, LiTime is at the forefront of revolutionizing the electrical grid. Their primary objective is to deliver energy solutions that are not only efficient and reliable but also innovative, establishing them as a prominent leader in the field.
