Quito is an ideal destination for lovers of adventure tourism
The Capital of the Middle of the World receives tourists from different latitudes who seek to live unforgettable experiencesQUITO, ECUADOR, December 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In recent years, Quito has established itself as one of the top adventure tourism destinations in Latin America. Thanks to its privileged location in the equatorial zone of the Andes mountain range, as well as its varied vegetation and its proximity to volcanic areas, the city has become a safe bet for travelers looking for a dose of adrenaline and excitement while practicing sports. of adventure.
Trekking
This is one of the most popular excursions in Quito. The city has routes that range from short walks to multi-day trails. Hikers can explore the Yanacocha Reserve, the culuncos of Yunguilla or the trails in paramo ecosystems in Protected Natural Areas such as La Mica, in the Antisana National Park, and “Agua y Vida” in the Cayambe-Coca National Park, are places that will transport you to dream landscapes.
Birdwatching
Bird watching is one of the most outstanding experiences in Quito. The city is known for its diversity of species some of them unique in the world. The main sites for birdwatching are Bellavista Cloud Forest, Amagusa, Tandayapa, Antisanilla, the Yanacocha reserve and the Pahuma reserve.
Mountain biking
The numerous hills that Quito has allow for ascents and descents on all types of terrain, making mountain biking one of the most requested activities by tourists. There is a wide variety of routes around the city, designed with different levels of difficulty, so that everyone can enjoy this discipline and the amazing landscapes that are observed while practicing it.
Adventure sports
For the most adventurous, the Pahuma Orquideological Reserve offers the opportunity to practice rappelling in waterfalls and waterfalls of different difficulties. For their part, Nayón Xtreme Valley and Tucanopy offer the experience of flying over the forests of Quito practicing canopy.
Camping
The Capital of the Center of the World offers a wide variety of rural reserves where you can spend the night surrounded by nature. The Secas Lagoon in Píntag, the Loreto, Baños and Parcacocha lagoons in the Cayambe-Coca National Park and the Pululahua Geobotanical Reserve, are ideal place.
