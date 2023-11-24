Yunguilla Takes Center Stage for Sustainable Community Tourism in Quito
Quito has a great offer of community tourism whose one of its principles is to generate a positive impact on the families that live in the community
This is unique experience offers visitors the opportunity to explore the area's rich cultural and natural heritage while supporting the local community
QUITO, ECUADOR, November 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quito has a great offer of community tourism whose one of its principles is to generate a positive impact on the families that live in the community, the development of the area and on their lifestyle, in addition to contributing to preserving the ethnic identity , as well as valuing and transmitting the cultural heritage of the place.
Yunguilla, just one hour northwest of Quito, is the perfect community tourism proposal, where travelers share the productive and daily activities of the community. In the place you can walk the ancestral paths of the town of Yumbos, observe the diversity of birds and taste the delicious local cuisine, made with organic products from the area.
This is a unique experience that offers visitors the opportunity to explore the area's rich cultural and natural heritage while supporting the local community. This innovative approach primarily aims to provide tourists with an authentic perspective of the rural community. Yunguilla has 166 inhabitants and is made up of 55 families, of which 49 are part of the Community Tourism Center. This initiative has a total of 82 places for visitors and the price of accommodation ranges between 30 and 45 euros per night.
Furthermore, the community of Yunguilla is the only one that complies with the regulations of the Community Tourism Center (CTC) within the Metropolitan District of Quito, which contemplates: the defense of its territory, organizational strengthening, the development of economic activity under collaborative schemes. solidarity (tourism as a complementary community activity), improve the quality of life, recover identity and promote the quality of services.
Community tourism goes beyond conventional tourist attractions, offering visitors the opportunity to engage with local communities and discover their way of life, crafts and traditional cuisine. Likewise, it promotes sustainable and responsible tourism that protects the cultural and natural heritage of the city for future generations.
About Quito Tourism
Quito Tourism is the institution that facilitates and manages the development and promotion of tourism and the meetings industry of the Metropolitan District of Quito, in alliance with the tourism system and other productive sectors, for the benefit of local, national and foreign visitors.
The capital of Ecuador is the closest to the sun and the only place where it is possible to put one foot in the northern hemisphere and another in the southern hemisphere. In Quito the pre-Hispanic, the colonial, the traditional and the modern converge. Its historic center was recognized as the First Cultural Heritage of Humanity worldwide. In addition to being the cultural and artistic center of the country, it offers exceptional gastronomy and is the gateway to the four worlds of Ecuador: Galapagos, Pacific Coast, Andes and the Amazon.
