Quito is positioned as a leading destination in CAVE tourism
The CAVE (Scientific, Academic, Volunteer and Education) segment is a specialized type of tourism that is dedicated to activities that help sustain and promote a destination.
The scientific, academic, volunteer and student (CAVE) segments are booming in the tourist offer of the Capital of the Middle of the WorldQUITO, ECUADOR, November 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quito has become one of the best options in Latin America for those who want to learn Spanish. In addition to its competent offer of training centers, its history and heritage make this city an ideal destination to learn the language and immerse yourself in its incomparable culture, which has a multitude of historical periods.
The city is home to prestigious schools and language academies that offer programs specifically designed for foreigners. Visitors have the opportunity to learn Spanish and also learn about its fascinating culture and history among a wide range of museums, theaters and art galleries where the knowledge learned in classrooms can be reinforced.
The CAVE (Scientific, Academic, Volunteer and Education) segment is a specialized type of tourism that is dedicated to activities that help sustain and promote a destination. The permanent development of the tourism industry in the world has motivated destinations to differentiate themselves to increase their global competitiveness, which has driven the growth of the CAVE tourism market.
The activities carried out in this segment provide benefits to the local community through increased income as a result of the increase in tourist stays and greater spending, generating new opportunities for socioeconomic development and greater employment.
Quito also has other advantages that allow it to strengthen this type of tourism: its varied gastronomy, its pre-colonial and colonial culture, its traditions and its ancient history are factors that fuel opportunities to strengthen its opportunities to continue positioning itself as a unique destination.
Live an unforgettable experience in The Capital of the Middle of the World, which is an ideal destination for those who want to study Spanish.
About Quito Tourism
Quito Tourism is the institution that facilitates and manages the development and promotion of tourism and the meetings industry of the Metropolitan District of Quito, in alliance with the tourism system and other productive sectors, for the benefit of local, national and foreign visitors.
The capital of Ecuador is the closest to the sun and the only place where it is possible to put one foot in the northern hemisphere and another in the southern hemisphere. In Quito the pre-Hispanic, the colonial, the traditional and the modern converge.
Its historic center was recognized as the First Cultural Heritage of Humanity worldwide. In addition to being the cultural and artistic center of the country, it offers exceptional gastronomy and is the gateway to the four worlds of Ecuador: Galapagos, Pacific Coast, Andes and the Amazon.
