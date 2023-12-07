Year-End Discount Tickets for Five Attractions at Anime Park "Nijigen no Mori"

Campaign Continues Through December 31st, 2023

AWAJI CITY, HYOGO PREFECTURE, JAPAN, December 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anime park "Nijigen no Mori", operated by Nijigennomori Inc. (Headquarters: Awaji City, Hyogo Prefecture; President: Hiroshige Sadamatsu) and located in Hyogo Prefectural Awaji Island Park, has announced a year-end discount for tickets purchased through the travel site "Klook" to five main park attractions.

Guests purchasing tickets on the travel site "Klook" will enjoy a special 25% discount through Sunday, December 31st, 2023, for tickets to five attractions at Nijigen no Mori – "Dragon Quest Island" general admission tickets, "Godzilla Interception Operation" regular set tickets, "NARUTO&BORUTO Shinobi-zato general admission tickets, "Crayon Shin-chan Adventure Park" "Moretsu Set" tickets, and "Nijigen no Mori x Demon Slayer" "Night Walk: Swordsmith Village Arc" admission tickets. Fans of anime and Japanese pop culture can enjoy seeing their favorite characters brought to life!

■Summary

Dates: through Sunday, December 31st, 2023

Location: "Dragon Quest Island", "Godzilla Interception Operation", "NARUTO&BORUTO Shinobi-zato", "Crayon Shin-chan Adventure Park", and "Nijigen no Mori x Demon Slayer".

Content: Guests purchasing tickets via the travel site "Klook" will enjoy a year-end 25% discount for five main attractions at Nijigen no Mori.

URL:

Travel Site "Klook": https://www.klook.com/en-US/search/result/?query=nijigen%20no%20mori

Nijigen no Mori: https://nijigennomori.com/en/

Address: (Within Nijigen no Mori) 2425-2 Kusumoto, Awaji City, Hyogo Prefecture

Inquiries: 0799-64-7061

