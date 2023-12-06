06 December 2023

183

Meeting of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan with the Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation

On December 5, 2023, as part of a working visit to the Russian Federation, a meeting was held between the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, Rashid Meredov, and the Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Grigory Karasin.

The Russian side noted that relations between Russia and Turkmenistan are developing dynamically, in the spirit of strategic partnership, and noted that the upper house of the Russian parliament is counting on joint work to prepare and conduct the second Interparliamentary Forum of the countries of Central Asia and the Russian Federation.

Rashid Meredov emphasized the contribution of legislators to the development of Turkmen-Russian relations and spoke in favor of continuing joint work within the framework of international organizations, where significant experience of interaction has been accumulated.

During the conversation, issues of trade and economic interaction were separately touched upon.

The sides exchanged views on cultural and humanitarian cooperation and plans for its further expansion, including the creation of the Turkmen-Russian University, the construction of a new building of the State Russian Drama Theater, and the construction of an additional building for the school named after A.S.Pushkin.