06 December 2023

A meeting was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan with the head of the Turkmen-Austrian Society

On December 6, 2023, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov met with the head of the Turkmen-Austrian Society Neda Berger, who arrived in Ashgabat on a working visit.

During the meeting, an interested exchange of views took place on the state of Turkmen-Austrian cooperation. At the same time, the prospects for effective interaction and further expansion of bilateral partnership in the trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres were discussed.

In this context, the prospects for the participation of Austrian companies in the construction of the second stage of the “smart” city of Arkadag are considered.

The sides noted the high level of cooperation in the cultural and humanitarian field and noted the importance of expanding further cooperation in holding concerts and other joint events, Culture Days of the two countries in Turkmenistan and the Republic of Austria.

At the end of the meeting, minister R.Meredov presented N.Berger with an accreditation card and congratulated the guest on her registration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan as editor of the Turkmen-Austrian magazine “Galkynysh”.