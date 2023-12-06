06 December 2023

The Ambassador of Turkmenistan presented his credentials to the President of the Russian Federation

On December 4, 2023, the Ambassador of Turkmenistan to the Russian Federation E.Aydogdyyev presented his credentials to the President of the Russian Federation V.Putin.

During the ceremony in the Kremlin, addressing the Turkmen Ambassador, the Head of the Russian State noted that Russia is actively developing multifaceted cooperation with friendly Turkmenistan.

Political ties, V.Putin said, are complemented by cultural and humanitarian cooperation. As examples of such interaction the construction of an additional building of the joint Turkmen-Russian secondary school named after A.S.Pushkin in Ashgabat, the new building of the Russian Drama Theater, the creation of a Turkmen-Russian university were emphasized.

President V.Putin emphasized that Russia has great respect for the neutrality of Turkmenistan and is ready to interact with it on international platforms, including in the Commonwealth of Independent States, in the Caspian “five”, in the Central Asia + Russia format.