06 December 2023

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Turkmenistan presented his credentials to the President of Kyrgyzstan

On December 5, 2023, the ceremony of presenting the credentials by Ambassador N.Golliyev to the President of Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Zhaparov was held in “Ala-Archa” Presidential Residence in Bishkek.

In the framework of the ceremony, Ambassador conveyed the warm greetings and best wishes to the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov on behalf of the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslakhaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov. 

Having expressed gratitude for the warm regards of the leadership of Turkmenistan, President S.Zhaparov, in his turn, asked the Ambassador to convey the warmest and friendly greetings to the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov as well as to the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslakhaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, and expressed the wishes of peace and prosperity to the people of Turkmenistan.

