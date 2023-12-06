Notice of Disposal Property of: Justin Lemmen Landlord: David Ingram 11692 236th Street Maple Ridge, BC V4R 2G3 Personal belongings in rented storage unit: Miscellaneous kitchen items, tools and sundries Personal effects and automobile Items will be disposed of after 30 days of notice being served or posted, unless the person being notified claims or establishes right to the items, makes a dispute resolution application with the Residential Tenancy Branch, or makes an application in Supreme Court to establish their rights to the items
December 06, 2023
