KEET-TV Airing ‘Beyond Victorian: Spacious, Stylish, and Streamlined’ on December 12th

This is a press release from the KEET-TV:

KEET-TV opens the doors to a diverse array of homes with architectural styles spanning different eras, and invites you to explore these unique dwellings. Beyond Victorian: Spacious, Stylish, and Streamlined, it offers a rare glimpse inside remarkable houses, sharing first-hand stories from homeowners who have lovingly restored and now reside in these distinctive historic gems.

Embark on a captivating journey into the heart of Eureka’s architectural wonders with another compelling episode of KEET-TV’s special series, Beyond Victorian: Spacious, Stylish, and Streamlined. Join our charming host, Rose Nhem, as she unveils the secrets behind the facades of Eureka’s eclectic neighborhoods. From the timeless Craftsman style to the sleek lines of Mid-Century Modern and the enchanting allure of Art Deco, Beyond Victorian: Spacious, Stylish, and Streamlined serves as your passport to a world of architectural diversity.

On Tuesday, December 12, at 9:30 p.m., tune in and discover the magic within a Mediterranean-influenced gem, the iconic brown Craftsman bungalow on E Street, and see the hidden apartment at the historic Eureka Theater. Marvel at the unique features, hear captivating stories, and witness homeowners’ passion for transforming these houses into true gems.

Rose Nhem engages in insightful conversations with proud owners, delving into what makes these homes not just structures but living pieces of history. Each conversation promises to be a delightful journey into the heart and soul of Eureka’s architectural treasures.

Don’t miss Beyond Victorian: Spacious, Stylish, and Streamlined, airing on Tuesday, December 12, at 9:30 p.m. Set your reminders for an engaging half-hour where architecture meets emotion as KEET-TV unveils the beauty within Eureka’s neighborhoods. Beyond Victorian: Spacious, Stylish, and Streamlined is more than a show; it’s an ode to the rich tapestry of Eureka’s history woven through its architecture. Join us on this visual adventure, celebrating the unique stories etched in every corner and corridor. You can stream this show at KEET.org.