VIPC Awards CCF Grant to Seamless Transition to Develop Full-Scale Prosthetic Knee Prototype

Empowering amputees to regain and maintain active lifestyles with prosthetic knees that naturally adapt to speed of movement and terrain.

Veteran survival stories have inspired me to understand the current prosthetics market, and to ultimately begin to reimagine prosthetics that allow amputees to move more naturally.” — Sarah Malinowski, Founder and CEO, Seamless Transition

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation (VIPC) today announced that Seamless Transition, LLC has been awarded a Commonwealth Commercialization Fund (CCF) grant for $75,000. VIPC’s CCF programs have distributed more than $54 million to Virginia-based startups, entrepreneurs, and university-based inventors since 2012 in support of critical early technology testing and market validation efforts.

Seamless Transition, a prosthetic limb startup in Arlington, Va., is developing a multi-functional, multi-use prosthetic knee that moves with the wearer, allowing them to transition types and speed of movement effortlessly without any manual adjustments. The knee is one of the more complex joints in the human body, and knee prosthetics available on the market do not provide the flexibility necessary to allow the wearer to both walk and run, cross uneven terrain, scale inclines, or quickly adjust speed without changing prosthetics. To accommodate a variety of activities, a wearer may have to be fitted for multiple prosthetic styles, which can cost $50,000-$70-000 apiece out-of-pocket. The cost-prohibitive nature of this reality severely limits mobility opportunities and quality of life for amputees.

“When I was an undergraduate, I was working at a prosthetic clinic and met a lot of amputees, many of them Veterans and very young. They told me all the limitations that current prosthetics have on their lives. I often left work with tears and notes written about what they had shared. Their stories inspired me to do as much research as I could to understand the current prosthetics market, and to pursue a reimagined prosthetic that allows amputees to move naturally,” said Sarah Malinowski, Founder and CEO of Seamless Transition. “This CCF grant is helping to bring this vision to reality.”

“Seamless Transition is going to change the lives of transfemoral amputees who rely on a prosthetic leg for their mobility,” said Jeanette Townsend, VIPC’s Director of Private Sector Grants. “The CCF team could not be more honored to have a role in bringing near-original mobility to these heroes who have put their lives on the line for our country. We can’t wait to see the overwhelming impact that this Virginia small business will have on active-duty military service members, Veterans, and eventually to any civilian amputee seeking a more flexible prosthetic option. We know that Seamless Transition intends to expand to other joints and limbs in the future, and we look forward to seeing this goal unfold.”

CCF funding will be used to build the initial full-scale prototype of Seamless Transition’s Rugged Redemption external knee prosthetic for manufacturing and testing.

About Seamless Transition

Seamless Transition, LLC is a prosthetic limb company. We are currently specializing in the prosthetic knee for Veterans and military personnel. Our goal is to empower amputees to regain and maintain their active lifestyles. Our prosthetic knee is designed to move naturally with the user for a seamless transition. This knee automatically updates as the user increases gait from walking to running or traversing uneven terrain. This allows users to only need this one-limb configuration for many uses.

About Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation (VIPC)

VIPC: Connecting innovators with opportunities. As the nonprofit operations arm of the Virginia Innovation Partnership Authority (VIPA), VIPC is the commercialization and seed stage economic development driver in the Commonwealth that leads funding, infrastructure, and policy initiatives to support Virginia's innovators, entrepreneurs, startups, and market development strategies. VIPC collaborates with local, regional, state, and federal partners to support the expansion and diversification of Virginia’s economy.

Programs include: Virginia Venture Partners (VVP) | VVP Fund of Funds (SSBCI) | Virginia Founders Fund (VFF) | Commonwealth Commercialization Fund (CCF) | Petersburg Founders Fund (PFF) | Smart Communities | The Virginia Smart Community Testbed | The Virginia Unmanned Systems Center | Virginia Advanced Air Mobility Alliance (VAAMA) | The Public Safety Innovation Center | Entrepreneurial Ecosystems | Regional Innovation Fund (RIF) | Federal Funding Assistance Program (FFAP) for SBIR & STTR | University Partnerships | Startup Company Mentoring & Engagement. For more information, please visit www.VirginiaIPC.org. Follow VIPC on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and LinkedIn.

About the Commonwealth Commercialization Fund (CCF)

VIPC’s Commonwealth Commercialization Fund (CCF) accepts applications and awards funding on a rolling basis to Virginia’s small businesses and university-based innovators. For Virginia’s private sector community, the competitive grant program seeks high-potential Virginia-based for-profit technology companies at the early stage of commercialization and provides grants up to $100,000. The grants support early technology and market validation efforts such as the development of prototypes or minimum viable products (MVPs), customer pilots, and intellectual property protection. For more information on funding opportunities and eligibility requirements, or to apply, visit the CCF pages from www.VirginiaIPC.org.