Jury Service and Fairness: Understanding the Challenges of Implicit BiasMartin.Novitski Tue, 12/05/2023 - 09:29 NewsLink The Judicial Council announces the release of a 10-minute educational video, Jury Service and Fairness: Understanding the Challenges of Implicit Bias. Implicit bias, also known as unconscious bias, can impact the way people interpret and process information without ever intending to—or even realizing it.