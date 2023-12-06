Jury Service and Fairness: Understanding the Challenges of Implicit BiasMartin.Novitski
Tue, 12/05/2023 - 09:29
NewsLink
The Judicial Council announces the release of a 10-minute educational video, Jury Service and Fairness: Understanding the Challenges of Implicit Bias. Implicit bias, also known as unconscious bias, can impact the way people interpret and process information without ever intending to—or even realizing it.
You just read:
Jury Service and Fairness: Understanding the Challenges of Implicit Bias
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.