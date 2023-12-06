The oldest cases on the Supreme Court’s docket

Some cases spend only a relatively short amount of time on the Supreme Court’s docket, with decisions not that long after a grant of review. Other cases linger, however. To identify the top lingerers, we looked for the matters with the lowest case numbers on the court’s pending issues summaries.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.