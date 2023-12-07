Music-Based Social Platform Hangout FM Signs Deal with SOCAN, Secures Blanket License from The MLC
Hangout FM is dedicated to supporting all players in the music industry while creating a truly active and interactive listening experience for fans.”MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hangout FM by Turntable Labs, Inc., a social platform connecting users through the discovery and curation of music, has taken two major steps toward the launch of a global, in-platform music catalog that will allow users to share their favorite tracks in real time as online DJs or discover new ones while hanging out on virtual dancefloors.
The first deal with Canadian collective management organization (CMO) SOCAN will ensure the collection and distribution of performance royalties to all its music creator and publisher members for Hangout plays in Canada. In addition, Hangout FM has secured a blanket license with the Mechanical Licensing Collective (The MLC), which will enable The MLC to collect and distribute digital audio mechanical royalties for songs played in Hangout rooms.
“Hangout FM is dedicated to supporting all players in the music industry while creating a truly active and interactive listening experience for fans,” said Joseph Perla, Founder and CEO of Hangout FM. “By working with SOCAN and The MLC, we hope to prove that we are committed to that mission, establishing important pipelines to funnel revenue from our platform to rights-holders. We thank them for helping us make our vision a reality, and look forward to announcing more deals soon.”
“We’re excited to partner with Turntable’s social music platform to uphold the value of music,” said Kit Wheeler, VP of Royalty Collections at SOCAN. “The licensing agreement benefits Hangout FM’s subscribers and DJs, providing them with creative freedom to use the music they desire, while ensuring fair compensation for the incredible work of SOCAN music creators and publishers.”
In the spirit of a dynamic, 24/7 club, Hangout FM offers a vibrant platform for music aficionados to play their favorite tracks while discovering new ones from likeminded fellow DJs. Users can select and customize their avatars before curating their Hangouts, taking control of the virtual DJ booth to select their favorite tracks. They can also engage on the Hangout dancefloor, showing their approval for tracks played by others and sparking engaging discussions.
Hangout FM also offers artists a platform to interact and bond with fans in innovative, immersive ways. Real-time interactions during Hangouts foster a unique, intimate connection between artists and fans, with many choosing to test new music or perform live shows or DJ sets on the platform.
Negotiations are ongoing with all three major labels and Merlin to build a dedicated Hangout FM music library, as well as music publishers, PROs, and other rights-holder organizations. To join the waitlist, visit http://hangout.fm.
About Hangout FM
Founded in 2020, Hangout FM by Turntable Labs, Inc. is a social platform connecting users through the discovery and curation of music. Users can curate their Hangouts by taking control of the virtual DJ booth to select and play their favorite tracks or discover new ones by engaging on the Hangout dancefloor, showing their approval for tracks played by others and sparking engaging discussions. Artists can also interact and bond with fans in innovative, immersive ways, including live shows or DJ sets.
Hangout FM was created by Joseph Perla, who was also, in 2011, the founder behind Turntable, which introduced the idea of social listening. The service is committed to supporting all players in the music industry, ensuring fair compensation for artists, labels, publishers, and other rights-holders. To join the waitlist, visit http://hangout.fm.
About SOCAN
SOCAN is a rights management organization that connects more than four-million music creators worldwide and more than a quarter-million businesses and individuals in Canada. More than 185,000 songwriters, composers, and music publishers are its direct members, and more than 100,000 organizations are Licensed To Play music across Canada. With a concerted use of progressive technology and unique data, SOCAN is dedicated to upholding the fundamental truth that music has value and creators and publishers deserve fair compensation for their work. For more information: http://www.socan.com
