Flextank Taps Accomplished Demand-Gen Leader as New V.P. of Sales To Increase Commerce and Worldwide Growth

Jamie Long Appointed to Lead Solid Y/Y Company Growth of Global Sales Operations Continue Expansion in Wine, Cider, Food, Jan-San and Restoration Markets

VANCOUVER, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SmaK Plastics, the Northwest’s leader in rotationally molded plastic solutions and developer of the innovative Flextank craft beverage containers and U.S. Products professional extractors, today announced the company has added Jamie Long as its new Vice President of Sales.

Mr. Long will be responsible for all sales and channel development for the Smak Plastics, Flextank, U.S. Products, RotoEdge Pro, Fish Box™, and Columbia Mfg. product lines.

Before joining SmaK Plastics, Mr. Long served as Vice President of Sales at the Broaster Company, where he successfully added 573 new Trademark locations and an additional $33 million in revenue. He also drove record growth of $7.5 million across the Broaster Distributor Network in 2022. Previously, Mr. Long was Vice President of Business Development for PFS Brands, where he helped drive five percent and $5 million revenue growth year-over-year from 2016-19.

Prior to this, Mr. Long was Vice President and Director of Sales Operations at Caster Depot, where he created successful OEM relationships with Global 100 operations, and created international business opportunities in APAC. Mr. Long earned his Bachelor of Arts from Lewis and Clark State College, in Lewiston, Idaho.

“Jamie Long will help facilitate steady growth throughout our business. Jamie is strategically-minded, and provides the collaborative management experience that will allow us to continue to scale and expand across multiple segments,” said Jon Smalley, Smak Plastics CEO. “His success in building high-revenue distributor channel networks will be particularly useful as we expand our Flextank, U.S. Products, Columbia Mfg., Fish Box™, and RotoEdge Pro product lines.”

“Smak Plastics is well positioned for growth in the craft beverage, food production, Jan-San and restoration markets. The company has a stellar reputation for quality and superior products. The Flextank vessels have greatly helped winemakers, cidermakers and food production companies reduce their operational costs and increase revenue. At the same time, the U.S. Products extractor solutions help large hospitality and public facilities reduce their worktime and increase efficiency. This is a great starting point,” said Jamie Long. “My approach will be to progressively expand our internal customer outreach team, and work with and help our dealer network sell and provide quality solutions to existing and new customers.”

About SmaK Plastics

SmaK Plastics is a trusted, family-owned full-service commercial and custom rotational molding manufacturing company.

SmaK Plastics is the parent company of well-known industry brands: Flextank advanced oxygen-permeable polyethylene tanks and hoppers used by more than 4,000 wineries, cideries, craft beverage, and food production plants worldwide; US Products high quality floor cleaning and spot extractors, wands and tools, and powerful restoration flood extractors; RotoEdge Pro advanced rotational molding production management and scheduling software; Fish Box™ superior value and most durable insulated food coolers; and Columbia MFG, producer of the most sturdy, unmatched, dielectric strength pole line hardware and double-locking secondary pedestals for utilities and contractors.

SmaK Plastics is based in Vancouver, Washington with product dealers around the world. To learn more about SmaK Plastics and its brands, visit: www.smakplastics.com.