CCS, a Leading Technology Services Provider, Announces the Acquisition of Clarity Technology Group
CCS further expands its footprint into the Mid-Atlantic with its second recent acquisition.
Our number one goal is to help clients achieve extraordinary business outcomes through a strong technology foundation.”HAUPPAUGE, NY, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Custom Computer Specialists (“CCS” or “Custom”) today announced the acquisition of Clarity Technology Group (“Clarity”). This move comes on the heels of CCS’ recent acquisition of Net Activity and represents another key milestone on the path to growth and the ability to deliver more robust solutions to clients across the country. Based in Raleigh, North Carolina, Clarity is a growing Managed Services Provider with an outstanding reputation for providing excellent technology expertise and services to clients in the Mid-Atlantic region.
With the acquisition, Clarity will combine forces with CCS resulting in a team of over 400 technology-focused resources that bring strong skills, expertise, innovation, and a broad set of services to clients across various industries from Maine to Florida and North Carolina to Indiana. In particular, Clarity adds additional public and private Cloud and Communications capabilities within multiple industries including the Healthcare, Biotech, Defense, and AEC (architecture, engineering and construction) markets.
Jay Whitchurch, Chief Executive Officer at CCS expressed enthusiasm, stating, "Our number one goal is to help clients achieve extraordinary business outcomes through a strong technology foundation that provides a competitive advantage. Clarity has a long history of focusing on that same goal making this a natural and very powerful combination that will benefit current and future clients and help CCS expand our geographic presence and impact.”
Clarity was formed in 2009. Over the last 15 years, Clarity has seen the technology needs of their clients evolve and with that evolution has come challenges that only a highly talented team of technology experts can solve. Clarity’s team has answered that call by consistently staying ahead of the technology curve. Now as part of the broader CCS organization, Clarity’s team will continue to bring the best of technology solutions to existing and new clients in the Mid-Atlantic region from their office in Raleigh.
In response to the acquisition, Clarity’s CEO, Zach Smathers added, “We are so excited to join forces with CCS. Our collective strengths will allow us to drive innovation and provide even better service for our clients. Our shared values on putting people first and vision for the future make this an excellent opportunity for all involved.”
For more information about this acquisition or for any inquiries, please contact MaryAnn Benzola at mbenzola@customonline.com or 631-761-1465.
About CCS
CCS is a leading provider of technology solutions and services for IT infrastructure, software, managed services, IT consulting, cybersecurity, cloud, and network design and implementation. Our goal is simple - to understand where our clients are on their technology journey and help them get to where they want to be. Founded in 1979, CCS’s knowledge and experience make them a leading and trusted partner of corporations, small-and-mid-sized businesses, educational institutions, healthcare organizations, nonprofits, and government agencies across the Northeast, Midwest, and Mid-Atlantic.
With headquarters in Hauppauge, NY, CCS has over 400 employees at headquarters and additional offices in Providence, RI, Cleveland, OH, and now Raleigh, NC. We strongly believe in “Right People, Right Results”. Providing the Right Results for our clients has earned CCS numerous certifications, awards and distinctions: SOC 2 Type 2 Compliance, CRN North America “Elite 150”, “Elite 250” and “Security 100” for top Managed Service Providers; Best Cybersecurity and Best Computer Services in Long Island; Top 10 K12 Solution Providers; and Best Places to Work. Learn more at www.customonline.com.
Bundy Group served as the exclusive investment banking advisor to Clarity in connection with this transaction.
