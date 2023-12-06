Introducing new Global and Swiss Private Investigation Services Launched with use of new AI powered system
Innovative solutions meet AI technology in private investigation, setting new standards in the private investigations and intelligence industry.
The world is full of obvious things, which nobody by any chance ever observes.”ZURICH, ZURICH ZH, SWITZERLAND, December 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Swiss Security Solutions LLC, a leader in private investigative services, has announced the launch of its new global and Swiss-based investigation services. Catering to corporate, SME, UHNWI, Family Offices, Capital firms and individual clients, these services promise the highest implementation of security, investigative, intelligence and cyber standards, accuracy, leveraging the latest in investigative technology. This expansion signifies Swiss Security Solution's commitment to providing premier investigative and intelligence solutions on a global scale, while maintaining its roots and expertise in Swiss private investigation.
The new combined services will address a wide range of needs, including corporate fraud investigation, personal background checks, enhanced due diligence, cyber intelligence, blockchain forensics, asset tracing, and more, which is actually a preparation phase for development and improvement of the new "Swiss Security and Intelligence Artificial Intelligence System (SSIAIS)" during 2024. This program SSIAIS is a tool and system which will help sift through huge amounts of public and commercially available data, information and documents for clues. Swiss Security Solutions customers will be available to look for ‘needles in the needle field’. Swiss Security Solutions LLC will be set to roll out SSIAIS to try and combat the internet for useful clues and potential security threats, and to report this to customers. The use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the SSIAIS will have no limitations. Swiss Security Solutions LLC has tested the SSIAS, which means implementation of AI into one part of the intelligence gathering, and confirms very good result. The SSIAS would help analysts and investigators work like never before, because where machines intelligently guide them towards accurate information, a realm exists where advanced systems can autonomously summarize and cohesively organize data, information and documents.
The demand for high-quality investigative services and business intelligence is at an all-time high. Switzerland, known for its stringent privacy laws and financial discretion, is a significant addition to the company's operational regions. The services provided include, but are not limited to:
1) Corporate investigations, including intellectual property theft, fraud discovery, and background checks.
2) Personal investigations such as missing persons, address investigations, background verifications, marital clarifications.
3) Cybersecurity solutions, including digital forensics, online fraud investigation, social media intelligence, and data breach analysis.
4) Global Royal and UHNWI solutions, Family Wealth and Businesses Intelligence, Discreet Monitoring, Suspected Cases Investigations.
5) Commercial solutions, such as Staff Vetting, Misuse of Assets Investigations, Debt Recovery Support and Employment activity.
“We understand that in today’s interconnected world, the need for reliable and comprehensive investigative services extends beyond borders,” said CEO Office Management. “Our expansion into global markets with use of all available technology and AI coupled with our deep understanding of Swiss privacy and legal frameworks, positions us uniquely to offer services that are not only effective but also adhere to the highest standards of confidentiality and legal compliance.”
Swiss Security Solutions’s approach combines traditional investigative methods with cutting-edge technology, ensuring a thorough and modern response to investigative needs. The company employs teams of experienced professionals, each with a deep understanding of both local and international investigative practices. The launch also includes a special focus on digital investigation and cybersecurity, cyber intelligence and blockchain intelligence, reflecting the growing importance of online data and digital footprints in modern investigation. “In the digital age, information is power. Our team is equipped to handle all kind of complex digital investigations, ensuring our clients have access to critical information when they need it the most,” added CEO Office Management. With this expansion, Swiss Security Solutions is poised to set a new standard in private investigation services, offering clients around the world and in Switzerland a level of service that is unmatched in the industry, and as an effective solution to meet the diverse needs of its clients.
With a team of experienced professionals and a commitment to confidentiality, Swiss Security Solutions is poised to become a pivotal player in the global private investigation arena. For more information or to schedule a consultation, visit www.swiss-security-solutions.com; www.calendly.com/swiss-security-solutions/30Min or contact their Security & Intel Center via telephone.
About:
Swiss Security Solutions LLC is a premier private investigation firm with a global reach, specializing in a comprehensive range of services. With years of experience and a commitment to excellence, Swiss Security Solutions LLC is dedicated to providing its clients with results-driven solutions.
Swiss Security Solutions provides customized security, safety, investigative, intelligence and defence solutions, services and systems to help, serve, secure and care for the people, businesses and public in local communities, and to make private, business and public customers feel safe. At Swiss Security Solutions, they firmly believe that security is unique and quite unlike any other service. To be effective it requires expertise, skill, and professionalism, as well as a dedication to providing the best possible protection for people, property, data, and assets. Swiss Security Solutions LLC provides suitable integral security and intelligence solutions from a single source. Swiss Security Solutions guarantee 140% - 526% Return on Security Investment (RoSI). Swiss Security Solutions LLC possesses 220+ years of know how and 85+ years of management experience, members of Swiss Criminalistics Association, and membership at esteemed International Trade Council (ITC). Corporate Liability Insurance is CHF 10 Million per Customer and Project. Swiss Security Solutions LLC is a trademark owner of Swiss Detective Agency™, Private Investigator Switzerland™, Private Detective Agency Switzerland™, Cyber Investigative Solutions™, Blockchain Investigation Agency™, Find Person Switzerland™ and a Privatdetektiv Zürich™.
Elena Goeldi VP
Swiss Security Solutions LLC
+41 44 586 60 83
