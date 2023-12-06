AqueoUS Vets Celebrates Completion of “Triple Play” PFAS Treatment Project
Industry leader installs vessels, backpiping, and media on essential project
It’s gratifying to know that AV vessels are actively playing a role in ensuring water quality and protecting public health.”REDDING, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AqueoUS Vets® (AV®), a leading solutions provider of PFAS treatment systems, celebrates the completion of an ion exchange (IX) design-build project in Livermore, California. Executing a “triple play,” AV supplied and installed the IX resin systems and interconnected backpiping, and installed the media to remove per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) from Zone 7 Water Agency’s essential Stoneridge Well. Utilizing its general contracting license, AV performed all the offloading, setting, and assembly.
— Dr. Mirka Wilderer, AV President and CEO
“It’s gratifying to know that AV vessels are actively playing a role in ensuring water quality and protecting public health,” said Dr. Mirka Wilderer, AV President and CEO. “I’m proud of our team for providing our expertise, working efficiently on this urgent project and putting AV’s turnkey services and solutions into action.”
In 2022, the California Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment (OEHHA) established a new notification and response level for perfluorohexane sulfonic acid (PFHxS), a compound within the PFAS class of chemicals. When elevated levels of PFHxS were discovered at Stoneridge Well, it was taken temporarily offline, and treatment options were sought. Given the critical need for groundwater in the drought-prone state, the project was designated Emergency Use. The Zone 7 Board of Directors approved the Stoneridge Well upgrades in October of 2022, and construction began in February 2023.
AV’s scope of work included three (3) PF 12-520 LowPro® IX systems, installation of Purolite® A694E Resin for PFAS removal, prefiltration equipment, and offloading, setting, and site assembly of systems. Systems were delivered in May 2023, and the Stoneridge Well has been online and serving water since the media was installed in September 2023.
AV is well-known for its work with Orange County Water District, which developed the nation’s largest PFAS treatment initiative, including the award-winning Yorba Linda Water District, the largest PFAS treatment system in the country (25 MGD). By bridging the knowledge gap between engineering, manufacturing, installation, and commissioning with a consultative approach, AV works with each client to develop a customized solution based on water quality, treatment needs, and site location.
About AqueoUS Vets ®
AqueoUs Vets (AV) is a leading vertically integrated manufacturer and supplier of water treatment systems that protect public health and the environment by removing PFAS and other contaminants of emerging concern (CECs). As a trusted industry leader, AV pairs its team of seasoned engineers and water industry professionals with an innovative, entrepreneurial approach to creating cutting-edge solutions for each end user. From concept to commission, AV’s turnkey solutions encompass a full range of capabilities, including design, manufacturing, installation, commissioning, and exemplary, long-term customer service. A proud member of the Bain Double Impact family, AV is passionate about ensuring sustainable social and environmental impact in the communities it serves. To learn more, visit AqueousVets.com.
