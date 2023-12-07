Introducing the RV Technology Summit: Where Innovation Meets Adventure
This RV industry event will be hosted by Harvest Hosts, RV Life, Outdoorsy, and Roamly after the Tampa RV ShowVAIL, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- January 18th, 2024
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Tampa Bay, FL
Revolutionize the RV industry by attending the RV Technology Summit, a groundbreaking event hosted by industry leaders Harvest Hosts, RV Life, Outdoorsy, and Roamly. This summit aims to bridge the gap between the traditional ways of the RV industry and the exciting world of RV travel technology.
At the RV Technology Summit, attendees will discover how to solve the top fears of RV buyers through the buying process, as well as maintaining customers throughout their ownership journey.
1. Navigation - Learn how app technology from the presenting sponsors can make RV driving accessible and enjoyable, even for beginners.
2. Destinations - Explore innovative solutions for RV trip planning to ensure hassle-free adventures.
3. Affordability - Discover how technology can make RV ownership more attainable.
4. Evolution of the Industry - Engage customers through the power of technology.
This event presents a unique opportunity for industry leaders, RV dealers, and enthusiasts to come together and explore the latest technological advancements in the RV world through discussion around insights about the latest technologies, market trends, and customer preferences.
This event promises an evening of insightful discussions, networking, and a glimpse into the future of RV technology, bringing people together to drive the RV industry forward. Don't miss this opportunity to be part of the RV industry's technological transformation. Space is limited so early sign-up is encouraged to reserve a spot.
This event takes place on January 18th, 2024, at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Tampa Bay, FL.
To RSVP for the event, click here.
About Harvest Hosts:
Harvest Hosts is a membership club for RVers offering unique overnight stays at over 8,000 locations all over North America – including more than 4,000 farms, wineries, breweries, distilleries, museums, and other scenic small businesses. The company is the largest private RV camping network in North America, and its mission is to help millions of people live happier lives through road travel, while supporting wonderful small businesses and communities along the way. To learn more, visit HarvestHosts.com.
