Solar Energy Solutions (SES) Embraces a Bright Future as a 100% Employee-Owned Business
Our decision to become a 100% Employee-Owned Company is a testament to our belief in the power of collaboration and shared success.”LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Solar Energy Solutions (SES), a leading solar installation company, proudly announces its transition into a 100% Employee-Owned Business through the establishment of an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP). This transformative move solidifies SES's commitment to fostering a collaborative and empowering workplace where every employee has a stake in the company's success.
As part of this transition, SES has created shares of company stock, which will gradually awarded to employees in conjunction with their tenure at the company. These shares represent the entirety of SES's equity; their value is coupled to the company's revenue and profitability. This innovative approach ensures that the collective efforts of SES employees directly contribute to the growth and prosperity of the company.
The transition to an ESOP positions SES as a company of employee-owners working towards a shared goal and mission.
After just one year of service, all SES employees become eligible to become owners, fostering a sense of pride, accountability, and shared success among the entire team.
"Our decision to become a 100% Employee-Owned Business is a testament to our belief in the power of collaboration and shared success," said Matt Partymiller, Founder and General Manager at SES. "We are confident that this move will not only strengthen our company culture but also serve as a powerful motivator for our dedicated employees, as they directly benefit from the fruits of their labor."
SES looks forward to the continued growth and success of the company under this new ownership structure, emphasizing its commitment to sustainability, innovation, and the well-being of its employees.
About Solar Energy Solutions:
Solar Energy Solutions (SES), an Employee-Owned Business, is the region's largest and most experienced solar design, engineering, and construction company, with commercial, institutional, agricultural, and residential solar and battery storage projects across the South, Midwest, Southeast, and beyond. Founded in Kentucky in 2006, Solar Energy Solutions has over 3,000 active photovoltaic and battery storage projects across Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, and Virginia.
