Municipal Utility in Franklin County, KY, to Provide Solar Power Option to Rate Payers Through Community Solar Project
This Community Solar project will allow individuals, businesses, or organizations to buy or subscribe to a "share" of the community solar array.
Solar Energy Solutions is thrilled to have been chosen for this project and that Frankfort Plant Board is providing its customers a new way to access solar power.”FRANKFORT, KY, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- On May 1, 2023, Solar Energy Solutions (SES) started construction on the first installation phase of a multi-phase Community Solar project installation for Frankfort Plant Board (FPB).
This Community Solar project will allow individuals, businesses, or organizations to buy or subscribe to a "share" of the community solar array. In this project phase, Solar Energy Solutions will install a grid-tied 187 kW ground-mounted solar array that will generate more than 235,000 kWh in the first year. This means that over 30 years, the system will generate nearly 6,500,000 kWh of electricity, enough to offset the electrical usage of over 890 homes annually.
Over the 30-year energy output warranty, this system will keep the equivalent of 4,595 metric tons of CO2 out of the environment. To put that into perspective, it is the equivalent of the CO2 emissions produced by driving an average car from New York to Los Angeles about 4,200 times.
SES provided additional design work and will complete site work for future phases, including vegetation clearing and fencing.
"Solar Energy Solutions is thrilled to have been chosen for this project and that Frankfort Plant Board is providing its customers a new way to access solar power,” said Jeff Nazarko, VP of Sales & Marketing for Solar Energy Solutions.
Frankfort Plant Board is pursuing this multiphase solar PV project to offer its customers an alternative to rooftop solar installation and reduce costs and barriers to entry for solar ownership. This system will also provide low- and moderate-income customers with renewable energy options and savings. Finally, this project will help to make progress toward the community and Board's renewable energy goals and will support local solar businesses, jobs, and workforce development.
“The Frankfort Plant Board is working to make renewable energy options more accessible to all of our customers through numerous efforts,” said FPB General Manager Gary Zheng, “from our net metering policy and value of solar tariff to offering renewable energy credits and investing in a large-scale solar facility in Lyon County. This local community solar project with Solar Energy Solutions is special because it is tangible to our customers. They can see it right here in our community and can choose to be a part of it.”
Solar Energy Solutions (SES) is the region's largest and most experienced solar design, engineering, and construction company, with projects in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, and the surrounding states. SES is also the region's leading Tesla Powerwall Certified Installer. Founded in Kentucky in 2006, Solar Energy Solutions has over 2,500 active photovoltaic and battery storage projects in the Midwest, encompassing residential, commercial, agricultural, and utility projects.
