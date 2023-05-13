Submit Release
News Search

There were 208 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 443,785 in the last 365 days.

Municipal Utility in Franklin County, KY, to Provide Solar Power Option to Rate Payers Through Community Solar Project

Rendering of initial construction phase FPB

Rendering of initial construction phase

Rendering of all phases fully completed

Rendering of all phases fully completed

Solar Energy Solutions Logo

Solar Energy Solutions Logo

This Community Solar project will allow individuals, businesses, or organizations to buy or subscribe to a "share" of the community solar array.

Solar Energy Solutions is thrilled to have been chosen for this project and that Frankfort Plant Board is providing its customers a new way to access solar power.”
— Jeffrey Nazarko, vice president of sales & marketing at SES
FRANKFORT, KY, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- On May 1, 2023, Solar Energy Solutions (SES) started construction on the first installation phase of a multi-phase Community Solar project installation for Frankfort Plant Board (FPB).

This Community Solar project will allow individuals, businesses, or organizations to buy or subscribe to a "share" of the community solar array. In this project phase, Solar Energy Solutions will install a grid-tied 187 kW ground-mounted solar array that will generate more than 235,000 kWh in the first year. This means that over 30 years, the system will generate nearly 6,500,000 kWh of electricity, enough to offset the electrical usage of over 890 homes annually.

Over the 30-year energy output warranty, this system will keep the equivalent of 4,595 metric tons of CO2 out of the environment. To put that into perspective, it is the equivalent of the CO2 emissions produced by driving an average car from New York to Los Angeles about 4,200 times. 

SES provided additional design work and will complete site work for future phases, including vegetation clearing and fencing. 

"Solar Energy Solutions is thrilled to have been chosen for this project and that Frankfort Plant Board is providing its customers a new way to access solar power,” said Jeff Nazarko, VP of Sales & Marketing for Solar Energy Solutions.

Frankfort Plant Board is pursuing this multiphase solar PV project to offer its customers an alternative to rooftop solar installation and reduce costs and barriers to entry for solar ownership. This system will also provide low- and moderate-income customers with renewable energy options and savings. Finally, this project will help to make progress toward the community and Board's renewable energy goals and will support local solar businesses, jobs, and workforce development. 

“The Frankfort Plant Board is working to make renewable energy options more accessible to all of our customers through numerous efforts,” said FPB General Manager Gary Zheng, “from our net metering policy and value of solar tariff to offering renewable energy credits and investing in a large-scale solar facility in Lyon County. This local community solar project with Solar Energy Solutions is special because it is tangible to our customers. They can see it right here in our community and can choose to be a part of it.”

Solar Energy Solutions (SES) is the region's largest and most experienced solar design, engineering, and construction company, with projects in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, and the surrounding states. SES is also the region's leading Tesla Powerwall Certified Installer.  Founded in Kentucky in 2006, Solar Energy Solutions has over 2,500 active photovoltaic and battery storage projects in the Midwest, encompassing residential, commercial, agricultural, and utility projects.

Jeff Nazarko
Solar Energy Solutions
+ +1 877-312-7456
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube

You just read:

Municipal Utility in Franklin County, KY, to Provide Solar Power Option to Rate Payers Through Community Solar Project

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Energy Industry, Environment


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more