National Retailer to Save Hundreds of Thousands in Energy Costs Each Year with Two Massive 5 MW Rooftop Solar Arrays
A national retailer with thousands of locations and 45,000+ employees chooses Solar Energy Solutions for solar arrays at two distribution centers.
When companies take proactive steps to control and stabilize costs now and, in the future, with solar power, they contribute to the stability of the local – and in this case, national – workforce”ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- When a national retailer with thousands of locations nationwide and over 45,000 employees wanted to install solar panels to reduce operating costs, it chose Solar Energy Solutions. Not once, but twice.
— Jeffrey Nazarko, vice president of sales & marketing at SES
This week, Solar Energy Solutions started constructing the second distribution center array for the national retailer. This array, in Arkansas, will be a 5.5 MW roof-mounted array consisting of 10,240 panels with a 30-year output warranty. This system will generate over 7,250,000 kilowatt-hours of electricity annually, saving hundreds of thousands of dollars in electricity charges yearly. The energy produced is enough to power more than 670 homes a year.
“Solar power offers commercial companies the ability to be more competitive with reduced energy costs,” said Matt Partymiller, general manager of operations for Solar Energy Solutions. “These projects will significantly impact each distribution center's competitiveness and the local and global environment.”
In addition to ongoing cost savings, over the 30-year guaranteed output warranty of the solar panels in the Arkansas array, the system will offset carbon equivalent to over 303 million pounds (about 137,605,431 kg) of carbon dioxide (CO2) entering the atmosphere.
“When companies take proactive steps to control and stabilize operating cost now and, in the future, with solar power, they contribute to the stability of the local –and in this case national – workforce,” said Jeff Nazarko, vice president of sales and marketing for Solar Energy Solutions. “For this customer, that means more than 45,000 jobs throughout the United States are more secure.”
Previously, in November 2022, Solar Energy Solutions completed the first 5 MW roof-mounted solar array for the national retailer's Ohio distribution center. That system will generate over 5,500,000 kilowatt-hours of electricity each year, equivalent to powering more than 450 homes. That system consists of 10,520 solar panels with guaranteed output for the next 25 years.
Solar Energy Solutions (SES) is the region's largest and most experienced solar design, engineering, and construction company with projects in Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, and the surrounding states. SES is also the region's leading Tesla Energy Certified Installer. Founded in Kentucky in 2006, Solar Energy Solutions has over 2,500 active photovoltaic and battery storage projects in the residential, commercial, and utility arenas throughout the tri-state region and beyond.
Jeff Nazarko
Solar Energy Solutions
+1 877-312-7456
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
Other