Three Rivers Regional Commission Earns Second Consecutive Perfect Monitoring
The Workforce division of the Three Rivers Regional Commission has proudly announced that it received a perfect monitoring for the second consecutive year.
This shows that our program is effectively achieving our goals in the West Central Georgia region."GRIFFIN, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Workforce division of the Three Rivers Regional Commission has proudly announced that it received a perfect monitoring by the Technical College System of Georgia Office of Workforce Development for the second consecutive year.
— Three Rivers Regional Commission Executive Director Mark Butler
The Workforce division of Three Rivers Regional Commission received a perfect monitoring which excluded any findings or observations amongst the 17 workforce development areas in Georgia as part of the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) monitoring from the Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG). The monitoring involves a comprehensive approach to assessing program effectiveness.
“We are proud of our team for achieving this feat two years in a row,” said Three Rivers Regional Commission Executive Director Mark Butler. “It shows that our program is effectively achieving our goals in the West Central Georgia region.”
TCSG ensures strict adherence to WIOA guidelines by regularly evaluating the performance of workforce development initiatives. This includes meticulous tracking of participant outcomes, such as employment rates and skill advancements, to gauge the program’s impact. Additionally, TCSG employs robust data management systems to monitor financial compliance, ensuring efficient use of resources. Continuous communication with stakeholders and partners is a key element, fostering collaboration and enhancing the overall success of WIOA programs under TCSG’s purview. Rigorous quality assurance measures and proactive adjustments based on monitoring results contribute to the achievement of optimal outcomes in workforce development efforts.
ABOUT
Three Rivers Regional Commission is a 10-county regional planning commission that includes the West Central Georgia area counties of Butts, Carroll, Coweta, Heard, Lamar, Meriwether, Pike, Spalding, Troup and Upson. Each of these counties in the West Central Georgia region benefit from the services provided by Three Rivers Regional Commission which include aging services, workforce development, transportation, and local/regional planning.
