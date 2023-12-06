TDOT Lane Closure Report for Middle Tennessee, December 6-13, 2023

RUTHERFORD COUNTY I-24

The installation of longitudinal cable barrier on various interstate routes

Thursday, 12/7 thru Wednesday 12/13, 9AM- 3PM: There will be daytime Shoulder closures between MM 82.1-82.9 to drill the foundations for the cable barrier post.

DICKSON / WILLIAMSON / CHEATHAM / DAVIDSON COUNTIES I-40

The expansion of the SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) on I-40 from near I-840 in Dickson County to near U.S. 70S (Exit 196) in Davidson County

Thursday 12/7 thru Wednesday 12/13, 7:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. There will be temporary daytime shoulder closures in both directions for conduit installation at various locations throughout the project limits. (MM 174-196)

Thursday 12/7 thru Wednesday 12/13, 8pm – 5am: There will be temporary nighttime lane closures in both directions for foundation installation at various locations throughout the project limits.

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-40

The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls and paving on I-40 (MM 216) at the Donelson Pike interchange

Thursday 12/7 thru Wednesday 12/13, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. There will be rolling roadblocks in both directions for blasting operations. Blasts are tentatively scheduled for 12/7 and 12/8 at 1pm each day.

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-40

The repair of the bridges on I-65 over Arthur Avenue (L.M. 8.80) and the repair of the bridge on

I-40 over I-40, I-65 and the I-65 ramp (L.M. 16.14).

Thursday 12/7 thru Wednesday 12/13, 8pm – 5am: There will be alternating lane closures on I-40 WB at MM 208 (Exit 208/ Truckers Curve) for restriping.

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-65

The repair of the bridges on I-65 over Arthur Avenue (L.M. 8.80) and the repair of the bridge on I-40 over I-40, I-65 and the I-65 ramp (L.M. 16.14).

Thursday 12/7 thru Wednesday 12/13, 8pm – 5am: There will be alternating lane closures in both directions on I-65 from the I-40 interchange to Rosa L Parks Blvd (Exit 85) for installation of beam strength plates and expansion joint repairs.

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-65

The random on-call pavement markings on various interstates and state routes.

Thursday 12/7 thru Wednesday 12/13, 8pm – 5am: There will be nighttime single right lane closures on I-65 NB and SB for Call Out 6 sign installation. This will involve a ramp closure at Exit 80 on I-65 NB.

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-65

I-65 bridge repair at Rivergate

Thursday 12/7 thru Wednesday 12/13, 8pm – 5am: - There will be alternating lane closures on I-65 NB and SB from near the Rivergate exit for final striping.

MAURY COUNTY I-65

Grading, Paving and bridges at I-65 and SR 99 interchange.

Thursday 12/7 thru Wednesday 12/13, 8pm – 6am: There will be a temporary lane closure for paving operations. One lane will remain open at all times.

ROBERTSON COUNTY I-65

Interstate Widening Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and retaining walls, ITS and paving

Thursday 12/7 thru Wednesday 12/13, 8pm – 5 a.m. There will be temporary lane closures on I-65 NB and SB for roadway maintenance, one lane will always remain open. (MM 112 – 120)

RUTHERFORD I-840

The installation of longitudinal cable barrier on various interstate routes

Thursday 12/7 thru Wednesday 12/13, 9AM – 3PM, There will be daytime Shoulder closures to drill the foundations for the cable barrier post.

RUTHERFORD I-840

On call concrete pavement repair

Thursday 12/7 thru Wednesday 12/13, There will be traffic shifts on the ramps at the I-840/SR 1interchange (Exit 55) for concrete ramp replacement. The work will be phased to keep the ramps open at all times with traffic shifts.

WILLIAMSON I-65

I-65 Interchange at Buckner Road

Thursday 12/7 thru Thursday 12/8, 8PM – 5AM, There will be a lane closure on I-65 NB and SB from LM 55.4 to LM 56.0 for removing barrier rail.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 1

The construction of pedestrian facilities on U.S. 41(U.S. 70, S.R. 1, Murfreesboro Road) from Division Street (LM 18.35) to Menzler Road (LM 20.43) in Nashville.

Thursday 12/7 thru Wednesday 12/13, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. There will be temporary lane closures, in both directions, on Lafayette from 2nd Street to Lewis Street for survey and sawcutting operations.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 11

The widening of US 31A (SR 11, Nolensville Pike) from North of the Millcreek bridge (LM 1.72) to SR 254 (OHB)(LM 4.24), including bridges, retaining walls, signals and lighting.

Monday 12/11 thru Wednesday 12/13 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.: There will be temporary lane closures on SR 11 and associated side roads for clearing and grubbing and phase 1 barrier rail and traffic control.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 24

The resurfacing on SR 24 (Lebanon Road) from near Stones River Road (LM 21.90) to Highland View Drive (LM 23.83).

Thursday 12/7 thru Wednesday 12/13 (excl. weekends) 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be intermittent, alternating lane and ramp closures on SR 24(US 70), (Lebanon Rd), for utility adjustments and milling.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 45

The random on-call sign replacement on various interstates and state routes.

Thursday 12/7 thru Wednesday 12/13, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. There will be NB and SB single right lane closures near The Hermitage for flat sheet sign installation.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 112

SR 112 (US 41A/Clarksville Pike) from SR 12 (Ashland City Highway) to SR 155 (Briley

Pkwy.)

Thursday 12/7 thru Wednesday 12/13, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. There will be a temporary alternating lane closure on SR 112 Clarksville Pike in both directions for grade work, paving, installation of storm drainage, sanitary sewer, installation of water line, underground communications, and overhead power. Courtney Avenue, Kings Lane, West Hamilton Lane, and the merging lane to Nashville on Ashland City highway will be closed. Flaggers will be utilized.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 155

The resurfacing on SR 155 from U.S. 41 (S.R. 1, Murfreesboro Road) (LM 4.30) to near NERR Railroad underpass (LM 9.00), including bridge expansion joint repair.

Thursday 12/7 thru Wednesday 12/13, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m. There will be alternating lane closures and ramp closures, in both directions, on SR 155 from SR 1 to near NERR Railroad underpass for shoulder stone and guardrail placement.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 255

The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls and paving on I-40 (MM 216) at the Donelson Pike interchange

Thursday 12/7 thru Wednesday 12/13, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. – 4 a.m. There will be a lane closure on Donelson Pk for gradework and storm drain installation.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY SR 112 / SR 76

Intersection Improvements. Grading, Drainage and Construction of Retaining walls.

Thursday 12/7 thru Wednesday 12/13, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Temporary lane closures for utility relocation, grading and drainage installation.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY SR 48

The repair of the bridges on S.R. 48 over Bartons Creek (L.M. 0.40) and Louise Creek (L.M. 3.36).

Thursday 12/7 thru Wednesday 12/13, 9am-3pm: The bridges will be reduced to one lane in order to demo the old bridge and reconstruct. Traffic will be controlled by temporary signals at each bridge.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 99

The grading, drainage, construction of retaining walls, signals and paving on SR-99 (New Salem Hwy) from near I-24 to SR-96 (Old Fort Pkwy)

Thursday 12/7 thru Wednesday 12/13, 9 AM-3 PM: There will be periodic flagging operations for construction activities.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 266

The grading, drainage, construction of two concrete bulb tee beam bridges, signals, and paving on SR-266 (Jefferson Pike) from SR-102 (LM 5.0) to E. of I-840 (LM 9).

Thursday 12/7 thru Wednesday 12/13, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be periodic flagging operations for construction activities.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 96

Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and signals on SR 96 from east of Arno Rd (LM 14.72) to SR 252 (Wilson Pk) (LM 20.62).

Thursday 12/7 thru Wednesday 12/13, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be lane closures and brief stoppages of traffic for traffic control and grading operations.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 106

I-65 Interchange at Buckner Road

Thursday 12/7 thru Wednesday 12/13, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be intermittent flagging operation on Lewisburg Pike (SR 106) from LM 3.7 to LM 4.0 for construction activities.

WILSON COUNTY SR 26

The grading, drainage, construction of concrete box bridges and paving on SR 141 from north of Lovers Lane (L.M. 8.71) to US 70 (SR 26) (L.M. 10.50)

Thursday 12/7 thru Wednesday 12/13, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be alternating lane closures near McGregor St for paving operations and the installation of traffic control lane shifts.

WILSON COUNTY SR 109

The grading, drainage, and signals on SR 109 at the I-40 ramps.

Thursday 12/7 thru Wednesday 12/13, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a lane closure on SR 109 SB at the I-40 bridge for grade work on the turn lane on to the I-40 EB on ramp. There will also be a lane closure on the I-40 WB off ramp for traffic signal hole boring.

