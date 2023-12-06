Renal Care 360° Launches Partnership with Kidney and Primary Care of Texas in San Antonio
EINPresswire.com/ -- Renal Care 360°, a leading comprehensive polychronic care management company in the healthcare industry, is happy to announce our new partnership in San Antonio, Texas with Kidney and Primary Care of Texas (KPCTX). The clinic is led by Dr. Srinath Tamirisa and Dr. Julio Araujo. KPCTX is a prominent nephrology clinic known for its commitment to delivering exceptional kidney care services to the community. Dr. Tamirisa received his medical degree from Kasturba Medical College Manipal and has been in practice for over two decades. Dr. Araujo graduated from The Ohio State University College of Medicine in 2000 and has over 23 years of experience in the field of nephrology.
“Joining forces with Kidney and Primary Care of Texas marks a new chapter in our journey, where the focus remains unwavering — your health and our commitment to improving patient outcomes,” said Renal Care 360° President and CEO Joseph Cashia.
This partnership marks a significant milestone in Renal Care 360°’s mission to provide comprehensive and top-tier healthcare solutions and expands our services into the Lone Star State. Renal Care 360° is already servicing 30,000 patients nationwide and continues to grow and expand with programs including its Connected Care Program and SPARK education platform.
Dr. Srinath Tamirisa shares, “As a physician dedicated to improving the lives of patients, I am thrilled to join Renal Care 360°.”
“We are dedicated to a patient-centric approach to kidney care, and this acquisition allows us to provide even more personalized, compassionate, and effective care. We look forward to welcoming the exceptional medical professionals from Renal Care 360° to our team and expanding our mission to enhance the lives and outcomes of our patients,” said Dr. Julio Araujo of KPCTX.
Patients and referring physicians in the San Antonio area can expect uninterrupted access to high-quality care as KPCTX integrates into the R360° healthcare network.
Kidney and Primary Care of Texas (KPCTX) is located at 3939 Medical Drive, San Antonio, TX 78229. The hours of the San Antonio office are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. from Monday to Friday. KPCTX’s rural location is at 612 S. Vinton St., Pearsall, TX 78061 and is open the 2nd and 4th Tuesday and 3rd Wednesday each month from 10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. Both clinics can be reached at 210-858-7604.
About Renal Care 360°:
Renal Care 360° is a comprehensive nephrology practice and chronic care management company partnering with health systems, physician groups and local communities to provide enhanced community healthcare management services. Renal Care 360°’s Connected Care Program partners with PCPs, nephrologists, and other physician groups to augment existing services by providing patients with a customized care coordination and education program based on the patient’s health needs. In addition to contracted chronic care management services, Renal Care 360° intends to partner with nephrology practices that share a passion to transform kidney care through early detection and deep patient engagement with comprehensive care management.
Pamela Anderson
