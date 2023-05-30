Renal Care 360° Forms Medical Advisory Board to Advance Polychronic Patient Care with Value-based Approach
The RC360° Medical Advisory Board will unite under a shared passion and pursuit for making healthcare work betterFRANKLIN, TN, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Renal Care 360° is pleased to announce the creation of its esteemed Medical Advisory Board, formed over the past weekend at St. Simon’s Island in Georgia. Our diverse group of clinical partners carrying years of extensive experience discussed the ways Renal Care 360° is working to transform polychronic care using healthcare innovation in an increasingly value-based care world and formed a mission to fully meet our healthcare goals. Value-based care seeks to improve quality of patient care and outcomes, while also tackling costs in the healthcare industry. These values are a vital part of our company programs and vision and reflect a changing approach to polychronic care.
"I am excited to see all we can accomplish in unison with physician partners, particularly for our patients whose access to care has been such a challenge,” said Joe Cashia CEO and Founder at Renal Care 360°. Cashia continued, "The Medical Advisory Board will help us extend our value-based care capabilities, giving our providers the tools to cope with the many challenges polychronic patients have.”
The mission of the RC360° Medical Advisory Board is to unite a shared passion and pursuit for making healthcare work better and driving progress in the advancement of care and quality of life for patients with CKD and other polychronic conditions.
Medical Advisory Board members include:
• Steven J. Bander, MD, Chair
• Andre D. Feria, MD
• Moustafa A. Moustafa, MD
• Ahmed E. Elsharkawi, MD
• F. Gregory Grillo, MD
• Brent W. Miller, MD
• Maged E. Abdelmalik, MD
Renal Care 360° is transforming the industry for patients with The RC360° Connected Care Program, The Renal Care 360° Chronic Care Solution, and Renal Care 360° Community Outreach.
About Renal Care 360º:
Renal Care 360° is a comprehensive nephrology practice and polychronic care management company partnering with health systems, physician groups and local communities to provide enhanced community healthcare management services. Renal Care 360°’s Connected Care Program partners with PCPs, nephrologists, and other physician groups to augment existing services by providing patients with a customized care coordination and education program based on the patient’s health needs. In addition to contracted chronic care management services, Renal Care 360° intends to partner with nephrology practices that share a passion to transform kidney care through early detection and deep patient engagement with comprehensive care management.
For more information about Renal Care 360° visit https://renalcare360.com/.
###
Carlos Hernandez
Renal Care 360º
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok