Renal Care 360º Adds Charlton Primary Care Kidney Clinic To Address Need In Rural Georgia

FOLKSTON, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Renal Care 360º, a comprehensive nephrology practice and chronic care management company, is pleased to announce our new clinic with Charlton Primary Care. Our value-based care delivery model addresses issues before they evolve into urgent matters leading to unnecessary hospitalization and/or readmissions.
“I am thrilled to be working with Renal Care 360º at Charlton Primary Care in Folkston, Georgia. Renal Care 360º is leading the field in deploying innovative technologies and providing patients at a higher risk for chronic kidney disease to receive personalized care,” said Dr. Maged E. Abdelmalik. “The establishment of the clinic will improve access to care and provide patients with the specialized services they need to manage their condition.”
Patients at Charlton Primary Care will receive state-of-the-art care and treatment. The clinic will also offer education and support to patients and their families, helping them to better understand their condition and the steps they can take to manage it.
Dr. Maged E. Abdelmalik is an internist based in Folkston, Georgia practicing with Charlton Primary Care. He received his medical degree from Ain Shams University Faculty of Medicine and has been in practice for more than 20 years.
“The opening of the clinic is great news for patients with acute and chronic illnesses which includes those with chronic kidney disease,” added Dr. Abdelmalik.
Charlton Primary Care is located at 2383 Third St Folkston, GA 31537 and can be reached at (912) 496-1155. Office hours are Monday to Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Fridays from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
About Renal Care 360º:
Renal Care 360º is a comprehensive nephrology practice and chronic care management company partnering with health systems, physician groups and local communities to provide enhanced community healthcare management services. Renal Care 360°’s Connected Care Program partners with PCPs, nephrologists, and other physician groups to augment existing services by providing patients with a customized care coordination and education program based on the patient’s health needs. In addition to contracted chronic care management services, Renal Care 360° intends to partner with nephrology practices that share a passion to transform kidney care through early detection and deep patient engagement with comprehensive care management.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.
Contact
Carlos Hernandez
Renal Care 360º
chernandez@renalcare360.com