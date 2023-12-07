Education and Technology Magazine Adds Expertise in Independent Schools
Joel Backon brings a greater knowledge of the private and independent school arena.
We’re on a mission to create a world class EdTech publication by mixing the top experts in the world with the best editors in the industry, and Joel is helping us meet that goal in a big way.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After retiring and saying his goodbyes to the Intrepid Ed News team on December 1, Joel Backon will bring his incredible knowledge of the private and independent school market to ET Magazine as a Contributing Editor.
— Stephen Noonoo
Joel brought a rich history in both teaching and publications and was instrumental in helping launch Intrepid Ed News for the OESIS Network, a publication platform that specializes in service to independent schools.
In addition to a seat on the ET editorial advisory board, Joel is joining ET Magazine as a contributing editor. In this role, he will help craft the editorial makeup of the publication, and work directly with many of the greatest minds in EdTech to secure authored articles.
According to ET Magazine’s Chief Editorial Officer Stephen Noonoo, “We are very fortunate to have a talent like Joel Backon joining our editorial team. As Editor in Chief of Intrepid Ed News, Joel created one of the most compelling education publications in the world. To have him here, in an environment of long form articles written exclusively by the greatest minds in education technology, is like a dream come true for our readers. We’re on a mission to create a world class EdTech publication by mixing the top experts in the world with the best editors in the industry, and Joel is helping us meet that goal in a big way.”
About ET Magazine
ET Magazine specializes in in-depth editorial pieces written by the top people in the EdTech field, as well as leading educators, government officials and heads of nonprofit organizations. All articles are forward-leaning, behind the scenes pieces written by global thought leaders who are making the changes we need in education.
ET Magazine is produced six times per year from their new state-of-the-art facilities in picturesque Gastonia, NC. Editorial offices are located in Los Angeles, CA, with corporate offices in Fishkill, NY. For editorial and sponsorship inquiries, click here.
Charles Paul Sosnik
Charles Sosnik
editorbytrade@gmail.com