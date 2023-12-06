LATLC 'Comfort & Joy' Spreads Holiday Cheer in Los Angeles with a Real "Miracle on 34th Street"
Los Angeles Trial Lawyers' Charities (LATLC) mission is to make a positive difference in people’s quality of life within the greater Los Angeles area.
The Executive Director of LATLC, Lissa Zanville, with LAPD officers at the "Comfort & Joy" Event in LA.
The LATLC, LAPD, and Starbucks booths contributing to the Los Angeles community for LATLC's "Comfort & Joy" Event.
Los Angeles Trial Lawyers’ Charities (LATLC) 'Comfort & Joy' on Dec 9 partners with LAPD, Mattel, and Target to bring holiday magic to 500+ families.
The Los Angeles Trial Lawyers’ Charities (LATLC) are proud to announce their eighth annual ‘Comfort & Joy’ celebration, set to bring a real-life ‘Miracle on 34th Street’ to over 500 families in need. This festive event is scheduled for Saturday, December 9, 2023, and will see the LATLC partnering with the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) Newton Division and local community organizations, alongside renowned gifting partners such as Mattel and Target.
This year's celebration promises to be a memorable one with more than 100 volunteers and LAPD officers distributing holiday gift bags along 34th Street outside the Newton Division precinct in South Los Angeles. These gift bags, filled with holiday goodies, are made even more special with contributions from trial law firms throughout the city, ensuring a delightful holiday experience for the families.
The event will feature holiday decorations, inflatables, and music, creating a joyous atmosphere. Adding to the festivities, Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus will be present to spread cheer and excitement. A parade of collector cars will lead the way for Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus and their Elf family to get the Los Angeles community into the holiday spirit.
Families will receive gift bags containing canned goods, household items, cookie mixes, baby items, and children’s toys all thoughtfully assembled by LATLC volunteers.
Karina Lallande, 2023 President of Los Angeles Trial Lawyers’ Charities, is enthusiastic about the event: “We are thrilled to collaborate with LAPD's Newton Division and our generous partners, to bring joy to South Los Angeles families. Since 2016, our ‘Comfort & Joy’ event has evolved to meet community needs and continue spreading the holiday spirit.”
‘Comfort & Joy’ will take place from 8 am to 11 am on Saturday, December 9, 2023, at the corner of S Central Ave and 34th St, Los Angeles, CA 90011.
Be a part of the holiday joy today with a donation of time or resources, visit www.LATLC.org.
