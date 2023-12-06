Isaacman to Speak at SFA Spacepower Conference in Orlando, FL Dec 13th
Jared Isaacman is a panelist on the Commercial/Private Spaceflight Discussion on Wednesday, Dec. 13th.
I am thrilled to gather with the best and brightest space minds from public and private sectors at the inaugural SFA Spacepower Conference.”WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Space Force Association's (SFA) Spacepower Conference, held in Orlando, Florida, on Dec, 12-13, is a forum for discussing and demonstrating military as well as civilian private business capabilities and solutions to today's issues regarding space. The SFA Conference will host discussions about urgent national and global challenges in the future of space. The conference is a call to attendees to become integral to the ongoing space dialogue.
— Jared Isaacman
Over 2,000 participants are expected to attend, including Guardians, military leaders, private sector voices, industry innovators, commercial astronauts, and media.
The distinguished participants include Jared Isaacman, a visionary entrepreneur, successful business leader, and accomplished pilot and astronaut. Isaacman has significantly contributed to the financial technology, defense, and aerospace industries. As the founder and CEO of Shift4 (NYSE: FOUR), and founder of Draken International, he has spearheaded numerous advancements in commerce technology and national defense strategies.
Isaacman is a panelist on the Commercial/Private Spaceflight Discussion on Wednesday, Dec. 13. Additional esteemed panel members include Maj. Gen. Stephen G. Purdy, Jr., Military Deputy, Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Space Acquisition and Integration; and Michael Hopkins, Col. USSF and NASA astronaut.
Isaacman is an accomplished pilot with over 7,500 hours in aircraft ranging from commercial to fighter jets. In 2021, he made history by commanding Inspiration4, the world's first all-civilian mission to orbit. The SpaceX mission was named Inspiration4 to reflect the crew's goal of inspiring support for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital® and send a humanitarian message of possibility. Inspiration4 represented a new era for human spaceflight and raised over $250 million for St. Jude.
Isaacman will be presented with the Advancing Human Presence in the Space Domain award at the Space Force Association Awards Dinner held during the SFA Spacepower Conference. “I am thrilled to gather with the best and brightest space minds from public and private sectors at the inaugural SFA Spacepower Conference,” said Isaacman. “I’m humbled to accept the Advancing Human Presence in the Space Domain award on behalf of all who let their imaginations soar to discover not only what is possible, but also create what is yet to come,” said Isaacman.
The Space Force Association Inaugural Spacepower Awards Dinner is sponsored by Viasat and takes place on December 13th, 2023 at the Renaissance Orlando at Sea World.
About: The SFA Spacepower Conference is two days of star-power featuring engaging programs, demonstrations, new technology, and renowned panelists from the military and defense industry. Visit for more info on the conference speakers and the agenda. Press Credential applications available online at https://attendspacepower.com/get-involved.
The Space Force Association (SFA) is the only independent, 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that serves as a professional military association whose sole focus is supporting the United States Space Force, United States Space Command, U.S. national spacepower at large, and our global partners and allies' efforts in space exploration. Its core functions are to research, inform, and advocate for superior spacepower by shaping a Space Force that provides credible deterrence in competition, dominant capability in combat, and professional services for all partners. In addition, the SFA has an essential function of supporting the men and women of the U.S. Space Force. Membership is open to both military and civilians. For more information on the SFA, please visit ussfa.org.
