Enavate Takes Over US Microsoft Dynamics Small and Medium Business from DXC Technology
We are eager to show them how we can expand upon our commitment to them by delivering unparalleled value through optimizing their ERP investments.”TAMPA, FLORIDA, USA, December 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Enavate, a leading Microsoft Dynamics provider, is pleased to formally announce the acquisition of U.S. small and medium business Microsoft Dynamics customers from DXC Technology. This transaction was officially completed on November 30, 2023.
The foundation of this acquisition was laid in 2019, when Enavate and DXC entered into a strategic agreement under which Enavate was entrusted with sub-contracting services to DXC’s small clients for Microsoft Dynamics Business Central and for Microsoft Dynamics GP, SL and NAV. Following the current transaction's close, Enavate will expand its relationship with these organizations and will serve as the sole source of purchasing, service, and support for these clients.
Established in 2014, Enavate has consistently demonstrated an unwavering commitment to transforming businesses and the lives they touch. As a distinguished Microsoft Dynamics small and medium business partner, Enavate prides itself on guiding organizations to adeptly transition to the cloud and maximize their technology investments.
“We are excited to welcome these clients fully into the Enavate organization,” said Thomas Ajspur, CEO of Enavate. "It has been an honor to be entrusted with providing many of these organizations with managed services over the past four years and we are eager to show them how we can expand upon our commitment to them by delivering unparalleled value through optimizing their ERP investments.”
Ajspur continued, “This acquisition represents a strategic evolution for Enavate and a key milestone in our journey to attain the ultimate goal of our Vision 2024 – being the worldwide leader in the Microsoft Dynamics SMB space."
“DXC Technology will continue to modernize and support enterprise and public sector customers with Microsoft Business Applications in Dynamics and PowerApps to improve their business outcomes,” said Brian Miller, Global Lead, Enterprise Applications for DXC Technology.
