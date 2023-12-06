Swinging bridge removal will cause delays on US 89 south of Jackson

The Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT), along with contract crews from Reiman Corp., will be reducing traffic down to two lanes, one in each direction, on US 26/89/189/191 near Swinging Bridge Road, south of Jackson tomorrow from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for the removal of the center section of the old Swinging Bridge.

In addition, during that time frame, crews will also close the section of US 26/89/189/191 from Swinging Bridge Road north to the Snake River near the Evans Construction yard, to transport the old bridge to the BLM property located there. The closure is tentatively scheduled to last roughly 30 minutes--which is the estimated time of travel to relocate the structure.

Due to the size of the old Swinging Bridge structure, and the difficulty with turning movements and travel, the highway must be free of traffic to move it. WYDOT will send out a 511 Notify alert tomorrow prior to 30 minute closure to relocate the structure.

WYDOT strongly advises commuters to avoid the area if possible tomorrow, be prepared for delays if traveling in the area, and sign up for 511 Notify alerts to receive updates on the project prior to the closure. Drivers can sign up for 511 Notify alerts at: https://www.wyoroad.info/511/511NotifyAnnouncement.html.

The Swinging bridge project scope of work includes the demolition and removal of the old structure and the construction of a new structure in the same location. The work will also include additional grading, traffic control, road surfacing and other miscellaneous work. The contract was awarded in September of this year and the completion date for the work is June 30, 2025.

The Swinging Bridge replacement project is part of WYDOT’s Bridge Replacement Off System (BROS) program. The BROS program is a federally funded program to reduce the number of deficient off-system bridges. It applies to bridges owned by cities, towns and counties, located on a non-federal aid roadway. Once a new bridge has been constructed by WYDOT, the local agency maintains responsibility for all maintenance on the structure.

WYDOT would like to remind drivers to remember to obey all roadside signs, traffic control devices and closures. For more information on construction projects and road conditions across Wyoming, visit our web site at www.wyoroad.info, select the “map” link, and select the additional layers menu.