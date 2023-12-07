365 Foundation Inc., Raises Awareness on Gender Inequality and Empowers Women to Take Leadership Roles

365 Team 365 Foundation Natalie Venezia

365 Foundation is dedicated to promoting social justice and diversity through the arts, community service, and partnerships with local organizations.

Our goal is to create a safe space where women can express themselves freely while receiving support from our community” — Natalie Venezia

LANSDALE, PENNSYLVANIA, US, December 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 365 Foundation Inc., a non-profit grassroots organization based in Lansdale, PA is dedicated to promoting social justice and diversity through the arts, community service, and partnerships with local organizations. Led by Founder and CEO Natalie Venezia, 365 Foundation aims to empower women in the community by raising awareness about gender inequality and providing them with opportunities for leadership roles.

As advocates for women's rights, equality, and justice, 365 Foundation works tirelessly towards ensuring that women have equal rights as men in all areas of everyday life. This includes education, employment, the arts, and political participation. Through various programs and events such as The Miriam Theatre Project; In the Pink Podcast; The Time is Now-Women’s Summit; and the Women’s Monthly Concert & Art Gallery Series, 365 Foundation seeks to raise awareness about pressing issues like sexual harassment and equal pay.

"Our goal is to create a safe space where women can express themselves freely while receiving support from our community," said Natalie Venezia. "We believe that empowering women starts with providing them with platforms to share their stories."

With a team of successful local female leaders and advocates at its helm, 365 Foundation actively fights against the marginalization of women in society. By working closely within the community on grassroots advocacy efforts, they aim to mentor and train women so they can pursue leadership roles in their respective communities.

"We strive to build networks of solidarity within our communities," added Venezia. "Our focus is on educating younger generations who are most vulnerable so they too can fight for equality."

The work undertaken by 365 Foundation aligns with a broader mission: creating societal change that addresses long-standing disparities faced by marginalized individuals. Their commitment extends beyond fighting for gender-based equality but also encompasses reproductive rights protection against gender-based violence across various settings such as homes or workplaces.

About 365 Foundation Inc.

Based in Lansdale PA., The 365 Foundation is a non-profit grassroots organization led by Founder and CEO Natalie Venezia. The Foundation strives to promote, defend, and empower women in the community through initiatives that raise awareness about social justice and diversity. By leveraging the arts, community service, and partnerships with local organizations, 365 Foundation aims to provide safe spaces for women to express themselves while advocating for equal rights.

For more information about 365 Foundation Inc., visit their website at www.365foundation.org or follow them on social media @365Foundation.

