Minnesotans missing out on life-saving cardiac rehabilitation opportunities

News Release

Dec. 6, 2023

Contact information

Cardiovascular disease is the second leading cause of death in Minnesota, and a new study from the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) found more Minnesotans could be taking advantage of cardiac rehabilitation (cardiac rehab) treatments after a heart attack, heart surgery, getting a stent or other heart problems to reduce hospitalizations and deaths.

Cardiac rehab typically includes one-hour sessions involving supervised exercise, patient counseling, and nutrition and lifestyle education. Research shows that completing at least 25 cardiac rehab sessions improves outcomes.

The MDH analysis of claims data found that more than 6,800 eligible Minnesota patients in 2017 missed out on the benefits of any cardiac rehab sessions, and those who did participate completed an average of 19 sessions. If all eligible patients completed 25 sessions, there would have been an additional 125,000 cardiac rehab sessions statewide. Overall, more Minnesotans participate in cardiac rehab than in most other states, but there is still room for improvement.

“Cardiac rehab works, and this research shows how much we need to spread the message that when cardiac rehab is recommended for you or a loved one, it’s important to take advantage of this opportunity to improve heart health,” said Minnesota Commissioner of Health Dr. Brooke Cunningham.

The MDH research looked at how often Minnesotans started cardiac rehab, how many sessions they did and how many completed cardiac rehab using the Minnesota All Payer Claims Database. The results were published in the article, “Surveillance of the Initiation of, Participation in, and Completion of Cardiac Rehabilitation in Minnesota, 2017–2018,” in Preventing Chronic Disease.

Key findings include:

Less than half (47.6%) of qualifying patients initiated cardiac rehab within one year of their qualifying event.

Adults age 45–64 years were most likely to initiate cardiac rehab. Older adults age 85 and older were 48% less likely to participate than adults age 65–74.

Patients with heart bypass surgery were most likely (70.2%) to participate in cardiac rehab, while those with heart attack and no procedures were least likely (16.8%) to participate.

Women were 10% less likely to participate in cardiac rehab than men.

Only 3.2% of patients with secondary qualifying conditions (chronic stable angina and heart failure) participated.

Cardiac rehab has many potential benefits, such as:

Supporting patients to manage their own health and cardiovascular risks through blood pressure monitoring, nutrition, and stress management.

Enhancing social, physical, and emotional well-being.

Monitoring and managing cardiac symptoms.

Reducing the risk of death and hospitalization.

Helping to improve heart function and reduces risk of future heart events.

Another important component of cardiac rehab is that it brings together a patient’s care team and connects patients with others going through the same situation.

"What makes cardiac rehab unique is that it's done in a group setting that provides peer support in addition to helping you improve overall physical health and reducing your risk for future heart events, " said Cassandra Merten, current Minnesota Association of Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Rehabilitation president and cardiac rehab therapist at Mayo Clinic Health System, Mankato.

MDH promotes cardiac rehab by collaborating with the Minnesota Association of Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Rehabilitation, supporting a virtual home-based cardiac rehab pilot project, promoting screenings for food insecurity and referral, analyzing data, and spreading the word about cardiac rehab.

Learn more at MDH Cardiac Rehabilitation or visit the Minnesota Association of Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Rehabilitation website.

-MDH-

Media inquiries:

Scott Smith

MDH Communications

651-503-1440

scott.smith@state.mn.us