U.S. District Court sets naturalization ceremony for December 12

The United States District Court for the District of North Dakota announces two ceremonies for the naturalization of new citizens will be held in Fargo on Tuesday, December 12, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. at the Louise S. Barry Auditorium in NDSU’s Barry Hall, 11

Second Avenue North. Dan Hannaher, Director of the North Dakota Field Office of Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service, and North Dakota Secretary of State Michael Howe will speak at both ceremonies. Students from Oak Grove will perform music, and the NDSU OTC’s Color Guard will present the colors. Over 135 individuals, originating from 33 countries, are expected to be welcomed as new citizens. The ceremonies are open to the public.